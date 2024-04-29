KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Humza Yousaf has paid the ultimate political price for naivety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Humza Yousaf has paid the ultimate political price for naivety

"The series of unforced errors that led to the First Minister’s resignation will haunt him, and his party, for some time to come."

Humza Yousaf resigned as First Minister on Monday. Image: PA
By Kirsty Strickland

Less than a week after the press conference to announce his decision to end the Bute House agreement, Humza Yousaf returned to the podium on Monday to announce his resignation as First Minister and SNP leader.

Last week, Humza Yousaf promised a “new beginning”. The speed with which that particular statement made contact with reality was dizzying.

The series of unforced errors that led to the First Minister’s resignation will haunt him, and his party, for some time to come.

In politics-speak, you’ll often hear analysts and advisors talking about the importance of getting in front of events. But pro-active crisis management doesn’t always work. It can sometimes make things worse. It can even topple a First Minister.

The news that the Greens were planning to put their partnership agreement with the SNP to their members for a vote undoubtedly spooked the SNP leadership. While no date was set for when the vote would take place, Humza Yousaf must have thought that whenever it did come, it wouldn’t go in his party’s favour.

The First Minister wanted to be the one to end the relationship. It wouldn’t be a good look for the mighty SNP to be dumped by a minority party.

Unfortunately, in the scramble to send out the divorce papers, it seems nobody in the First Minister’s inner circle bothered to crunch the numbers to see if they could afford it.

Scottish Green Party co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie speaking to the media at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh, after First Minister Humza Yousaf terminated the Bute House agreement. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

By ditching his partners in government, Humza Yousaf left himself vulnerable to a motion of no confidence.

The Scottish Conservatives quickly sought to capitalise on the First Minister’s self-inflicted wound and duly laid such a motion down.

What, you have to wonder, did Humza Yousaf think would happen next in this entirely predictable series of events? Did he think the Greens would handle such a sudden and brutal break-up with grace and composure? That there would be no hard feelings?

That might be how things work in the circles that Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin frequent, but this is Scottish politics we’re talking about. There was never any prospect of a conscious uncoupling. It was always going to end in a rammy.

He acknowledged this error of judgement in his resignation speech, where he said that he had “underestimated the level of hurt and upset” the ending of the Bute House agreement would cause his Green colleagues.

Humza Yousaf has now paid the ultimate political price for his naivety. He hasn’t just lost power for himself, he has made the job of his successor that much more difficult.

New First Minister won’t be enough to end SNP’s troubles

It’s hard to imagine who among the names currently being touted as contenders has the ability to not only unite the factions of the party, but also win the support of the Scottish Parliament as a whole.

And that trouble won’t end with the election of a new SNP leader and First Minister. Even if the SNP manage to find a candidate that the Greens are willing to get behind, the new First Minister will have to play the numbers game on every piece of legislation they want to get through parliament. This is a feature, not a quirk, of our parliamentary system. It was designed with minority governments and collaboration in mind.

But opposition parties smell blood in the water. If – and it’s a big if – the new First Minister manages to hobble on for the next two years until the Scottish Parliament election, it will be a feat of endurance, rather than skill, that gets them there.

There’s also the matter of legitimacy. You don’t have to search for long to find past statements from senior SNP figures decrying the Tory habit of foisting new Prime Minister’s upon the UK without first consulting the electorate.

SNP members will once again choose Scotland’s next First Minister.

That person will inherit all the troubles of the Sturgeon era while also having to contend with those which developed during Yousaf’s stewardship of the party.

Humza Yousaf gambled big and he lost. His successor will now be left to pick up the tab.

Conversation