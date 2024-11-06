STEVE FINAN: Don’t let political correctness stop Tayside kids being kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Don’t let political correctness stop Tayside kids being kids

"There’s nothing wrong with children playing at shooting each other with pretend guns, or imagining they are knights who stab each other with swords."

Steve Finan thinks the planned play fort at Brechin Castle will be great for kids.
By Steve Finan

A huge wooden play fort is to be built at Brechin Castle Centre.

Brilliant!

I thought such things were lost to our politically correct society.

If you look at the flame wars on X (I’d urge you not to) you’d think the only pursuits available to children were drag queen storytelling and gender workshops.

But a fort! It’s a young warrior’s dream come true.

I commend Brechin Castle Centre, and the designers of the fort, for their understanding of what it is that kids actually enjoy.

The plans look spectacular. The centre will, I’m sure, have massive success with it.

Brechin Castle Centre plans for new children’s play fort. Supplied by Greenspan/Brechin Castle Centre

This opinion is solely mine, not the centre’s: I think a fort will allow children to truly be children, with everything that means.

It will allow play fighting, and that’s a great thing.

Let battle be joined. Let war rage across the battlements. Let the cut and thrust of imagination commence.

All kids should climb trees, skin their knees, and get into scrapes.

They should do things that get them out to burn energy and lessen their chances of being overweight.

Too many are too fat.

Now, I can hear you thinking: out-of-touch old dafty with a rose-tinted view of the past.

Well, that depends how you look at it. It depends if you have the life experience to properly judge.

A critic in their 20s can’t tell me I’m wrong until they’re in their 60s, when they’ve seen life from more than one angle. After they’ve watched children grow into adults.

But if you’re the sort of person who thinks playing at soldiers, or knights in armour, and fencing with wooden swords, pretending to kill enemies or die in battle, is a bad thing then you should speak up.

‘Children should be allowed to pay’

You’re wrong, but I hope I’ve wobbled your wishy-washy head enough to make you think.

This is the sort of discussion about child rearing that should be out in the open, with full and frank views on both sides.

Because no one should be afraid to put across an honest opinion in case they’re shouted down or “cancelled”.

I don’t give a monkeys about being cancelled (whatever it means). It sounds amusing.

There’s nothing wrong with children playing at shooting each other with pretend guns, or imagining they are King Arthur’s knights who stab each other with swords.

It is play. There’s rarely anything wrong with playing.

It’s certainly no worse than Call of Duty, Half-Life or Grand Theft Auto.

Grand Theft Auto V.

And competitive sport, where some win and some lose, is also vital.

As people go through life they experience wins and losses. Everyone should try their utmost to win, not meekly accept defeat. But they need to know how to handle defeat.

Further, there’s nothing wrong with kids falling out and fighting. Yes, I do mean fist fights (thanks, I’m laughing at your indignation).

It’s good. It’s healthy. It’s human. They’ll soon make up, and learning to make up is a valuable life skill.

An overly protected child grows into an adult who can’t cope with life.

