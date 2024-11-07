MARTEL MAXWELL: My telling encounter with Donald Trump and a Victoria’s Secret model

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: My telling encounter with Donald Trump and a Victoria’s Secret model

"It was like a parting of the Red Sea as hundreds of guests moved to make way for ‘The Donald’."

Donald Trump with Martel Maxwell.
By Martel Maxwell

If ever there was a time to recall the time I met the new President-elect of the United States of America, I’d say it’s now.

It was 17 or so years ago, when thoughts of leading his country were but a twinkle in Donald Trump’s eye.

There I was, at Dressed to Kilt fashion show in New York during Scotland Week, when I sensed a shift in the room.

“There’s Donald Trump,” my cameraman Andy Barr whispered.

He was clearly a Big Deal – a household name who had hosted the hit US version of The Apprentice for a few years already, something he did from 2004 to 2015 until launching his campaign as a Republican.

Forgive the biblical metaphor, but it was like a parting of the Red Sea as hundreds of guests moved to make way for ‘The Donald’.

He owned businesses spanning hotels, casinos, resorts, entertainment and TV in the Big Apple and beyond – seen by droves of fans as Mr New York.

And I – but one of many at the event – was a journalist, eager for a story.

Seizing my moment, heart beating, I approached and said: “Hello Mr Trump. I’m Martel. I’m from Dundee in Scotland. Pleased to meet you.”

“Scotland?” He beamed.

“I love Scotland. My mum was from Scotland.”

I couldn’t believe it. Everyone wanted a piece of him but he was entirely focused on our conversation.

However, my journalist brain was thinking “all very nice, a Scottish mother but he’s no doubt said it before. I need a story to report back to my news desk.”

For – as they say – there’s no such thing as a free lunch and the quid pro quo for great trips and events is that you’re there to have fun but also to work – you have to get a story and preferably, lots of them.

Andy, on camera, was thinking equally as quickly and grabbed a photo of us while he could.

And I asked Donald if he had any plans for business or even a holiday home in Scotland.

“Yes,” he cried.

“I’m going to do something amazing in Scotland. A resort – a hotel. I’m thinking golf.

“Quite far up north..”

Donald Trump on the Menie estate, Aberdeenshire before it became Trump International Golf Links.

Then, something quite extraordinary happened.

He broke eye contact quite suddenly as he saw another woman walk across the room.

Not just any woman, but an other-worldly specimen of tall, toned and tanned perfection – a Victoria’s Secret underwear model who had been in the fashion show, wearing only bra and pants.

If you’ve ever seen the movie The Mask, I ask you to picture the scene where Jim Carrey’s cartoon face sees a girl and his eyes pop out their sockets – and jaw hits the floor.

Or indeed any old school cartoon character when a head is turned by a pretty girl.

That was Donald Trump.

His head swung round, he did a comical double take, his eyes became saucers and his jaw dropped. Then, as if in trance with arms slightly in front of his body, he walked slowly to her.

And that – as they say – was that.

I was relieved I’d asked a question which resulted in a – while not a front page, a decent enough story, while I had my chance.

Little did I know he’d become President. Or that this brief encounter would become my party piece.

‘Trump was engaged and charming – then gone’

In a world where everyone has an opinion of Trump, everyone has time to listen to someone who’s actually met him; who might give even a fractional glimpse of what he’s really like.

Commentators shout how awful or great he is; how he’ll ruin America or be its saviour.

From my meeting, he was both completely engaged and charming – then entirely disengaged and gone. The dichotomy continues.

Now, he has done what many said was impossible – sealing an historic victory and stunning political comeback, comfortably defeating Democrat Kamala Harris in what polls said would be a very tight election.

Donald Trump will be the next President. Image: Shutterstock.

And he becomes the first former president to return to the White House in more than 130 years and, at 78, the oldest person elected to America’s highest office.

Last week, while filming the BBC Scotland satirical quiz show Breaking The News, hosted by brilliant Des Clarke and celebrating its tenth year, I was a panellist alongside three talented comedians.

They were funnier and quicker than me, booked certainly not for my fast-thinking humour but insights during my time as a journalist.

And so I was glad to offer my Trump meeting to the audience when Des said: “Martel, have you not met him?”

Even better, the story’s punchline with Donald drifting off got a laugh.

Let’s just hope there are no Victoria’s Secret models around when Donald Trump has any world-changing decisions to make.

Conversation