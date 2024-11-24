REBECCA BAIRD: For years I didn’t know my Dundee neighbours – then I lost my cat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: For years I didn’t know my Dundee neighbours – then I lost my cat

Rebecca was touched by the community she found while her cat Fable was lost.

A neighbourhood-wide search began when Fable the cat went missing in Dundee. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

I’ve lived in Dundee nearly 10 years now, and consider it my adopted home.

But even though I’ve stayed in my current flat for three years, I couldn’t have told you who lives in my street before last week.

I know some neighbours, of course – there’s M, right downstairs with his sketchbook and camera. And S on the ground floor with her mum and dad, who have the loveliest patch of garden and dry out sweet herbs in the summer.

There’s Bailey the Labrador, who lolls out of the porch down the road, and Mr Volvo, whose name I don’t know but who parks next to my car and waves.

But aside from these few recurring characters, I don’t know my neighbours. I don’t know many people my age who do.

That all changed last week, though, when my cat Fable pulled a disappearing act.

Now, I’m no novice cat parent, I know that outdoor cats are wont to roam.

The thing is, Fable’s not really a proper cat.

She rarely leaves my side, and if she is outside and hears me, she sprints to meet me.

So after the second night she didn’t come home, I knew something was wrong.

A frantic, freezing search for Fable

I searched for her on foot in the garden and along the street, rattling her dish of Purina and calling her name.

I phoned round local vets, shelters and animal control; posted on Missing Pets Dundee and Angus (who were so helpful) and put blankets and toys outside for her to smell.

My partner Steven tramped through wild bramble bushes in the dark, getting scratched and nipped beyond belief just to catch a glimpse of her.

No such luck. So on day four I printed off some posters and, with our hearts dropping in time with the temperature, we got cracking.

Rebecca and Fable have a close bond. Image: Supplied.

We put them up in every close, on garages and noticeboards, even through people’s doors.

At first, I was so nervous knocking on doors and pressing security buzzers. I expected suspicion, eye-rolling, or hostility.

Instead, I found a wave of sympathy and kindness which took the legs out from under me.

Kindness of strangers is alive in Dundee

A group of incredibly stoned guys we met on the way into their building become sober and serious when they learned of Fable’s disappearance: “We’ll look out for her, it’s so cold! C’mon boys!”

Bailey the Labrador’s human answered his door sleepy and bemused, but gave me rushed “yes, of course!” when I asked to check his garden.

A lady who I learned was called Maureen, smoking idly on her back step, was kind to the manic-looking, twig-covered couple found begging for access to her close.

My best buddy: Rebecca and Fable. Image: Supplied.

The girl with the Yorkie down the road – we’ve only waved over the garden before – swapped numbers with me, promising to call if she spotted Fable.

Friends lent torches, offered to distribute more posters, shared the Facebook posts.

Both M and S of my building assured me they had seen the tiny menace herself. I didn’t know if I could believe that; we have several tuxedo cats in the neighbourhood.

But they insisted they knew her well enough to identify her.

Rebecca’s cat Fable is well-known by her neighbours as she likes to wander. Image: Supplied.

Two sweet wee girls in a nearby playpark saw the poster and told me: “We know that cat! We saw her on Halloween when she came out to play!”

Fable does like to speak to folk on her travels, but I was touched to learn that they liked speaking to her too.

I realised that my neighbours might not know me, but they know my cat.

Glad to have met an angel called Wendy

Then there was Wendy, a lady around my mum’s age who I met walking along the street. I almost knocked her down, as I was running frantically from door to door.

Wendy seemed to see my heart breaking and threw herself into the search with as much gusto as myself and Steven.

Rebecca and Fable were reunited. Image: Supplied.

She spent hours out looking in the bitter cold, and even spotted Fable one morning briefly before she darted off. That flicker of hope kept me going for another two days.

There were others: the woman in the house at the end of the road, who offered us kind words as she took her bins out. The lad over the hedge who called me when he saw a different black and white cat, in case it was her.

And then? After a week of tireless searching, Fable came home.

Fable in her bonnie new tracking collar, to prevent her from getting lost again. Image: Supplied.

Cold, starving and underweight, but otherwise unscathed, she sauntered through the cat flap like she’d never been gone.

I’ve never been so relieved – and so quick to buy a tracking collar for the merry wanderer.

And I can’t say I’m glad she disappeared. But I am glad to know my neighbours now – Wendy and Maureen, Bailey’s dad and Yorkie’s mum, the high guys and the sweet girls.

Even now, as I was writing this, I was interrupted by the postie at the door. He had nothing for me, except a question: “Did ye get your wee cat back?”

