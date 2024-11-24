Dundee auction house Curr & Dewar boss on its 160 years of history

A Dundee auctioneer whose roots go back more than 160 years has embraced the opportunities offered by the internet.

Curr & Dewar reports that online opportunities have opened it up to specialist dealers and collectors throughout the world.

The auctioneer and valuer at the firm is Steven Dewar, who has been auctioneering for over 30 years.

Auctioneering is in Steven’s blood – being the fourth generation to run the firm.

His fellow director at the business is his wife Clare, who joined it 20 years ago.

She manages the office and accounts as well as organising press, advertising and marketing.

The third member of the team is van and auction porter David Whittet, who has been with Curr & Dewar for nearly 20 years.

Auctioneer firm’s background

The business was founded by Robert Curr, who can be traced back to 1862, as an auctioneer in Dundee.

Steven said: “He started his own auctioneering business later in the 19th Century in a premises in Barrack Street.

“My great grandfather William Dewar joined him as the auction clerk and became a partner around 1904-06.The business was moved to Ward Road and became Robert Curr & Dewar.

“When Robert Curr retired, my grandfather Jack joined his father, then my dad Derek and my uncle Alistair joined the family firm, and then it was onto me in 2004.

“From 2004 to 2010 I ran the business as a sole trader, then Curr & Dewar Limited started trading in 2010.”

Steven said he likes to think that Curr & Dewar is an auctioneer which stands outs as a fourth-generation family business which has been trading in Dundee continuously since the 19th Century.

He is unsure what the original business opportunity was, but said there was a great demand for auctions in Dundee.

He added: “Many of the jute barons in Dundee liked to compete to buy paintings and antiques to show their wealth.

“I do believe the founders were confident that the venture would be a success, and the fact that we are still here today shows they were right.

“Robert Curr had a track record in Dundee as an auctioneer prior to going it alone – he knew the business.”

A lot of change at Curr & Dewar

Steven said the early owners of Curr & Dewar would not recognise the firm in its current form.

He explained: “The internet has taken the world by storm – our marketplace is now worldwide, not just Dundee and Scotland.

“All our auctions are live online using three platforms – Easy Live Auction, The Saleroom and Curr & Dewar’s own website.

“Internet platforms open us up to specialist dealers and collectors throughout the world.

“Our buyers range from the person along the road who pops in for a browse, to collectors who are adding to or honing their collections, to dealers and then of course private individuals who are furnishing their home or another property.

“Our vendors tend to be local; we cover an area of around 30-40 miles from Dundee collecting items for auction and providing a house-clearance service.”

Curr & Dewar sell anything with a value that makes the process viable and provides a return for customers and the business.

Steven added: “We provide a service to executors who are clearing a house, as well as people who are downsizing and even to those having a change of furnishings.

“We are a close-knit team and run a tight ship. Business is brisk, even though times are uncertain.”

Looking to the future, Steven believes that the internet will become an even bigger business opportunity than it is now, and that the auctions may even become more automated.