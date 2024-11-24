Dundee auction house Curr & Dewar boss on its 160 years of history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee auction house Curr & Dewar boss on its 160 years of history

Steven Dewar has auctioneering in his blood - being the fourth generation to run the firm.

By Ian Forsyth
Director Steven Dewar taking bids at the Curr and Dewar auction.
A Dundee auctioneer whose roots go back more than 160 years has embraced the opportunities offered by the internet.

Curr & Dewar reports that online opportunities have opened it up to specialist dealers and collectors throughout the world.

The auctioneer and valuer at the firm is Steven Dewar, who has been auctioneering for over 30 years.

Auctioneering is in Steven’s blood – being the fourth generation to run the firm.

His fellow director at the business is his wife Clare, who joined it 20 years ago.

She manages the office and accounts as well as organising press, advertising and marketing.

The third member of the team is van and auction porter David Whittet, who has been with Curr & Dewar for nearly 20 years.

Auctioneer firm’s background

The business was founded by Robert Curr, who can be traced back to 1862, as an auctioneer in Dundee.

Steven said: “He started his own auctioneering business later in the 19th Century in a premises in Barrack Street.

“My great grandfather William Dewar joined him as the auction clerk and became a partner around 1904-06.The business was moved to Ward Road and became Robert Curr & Dewar.

“When Robert Curr retired, my grandfather Jack joined his father, then my dad Derek and my uncle Alistair joined the family firm, and then it was onto me in 2004.

“From 2004 to 2010 I ran the business as a sole trader, then Curr & Dewar Limited started trading in 2010.”

Some of the 700 lots available for sale at Curr & Dewar on an auction day.

Steven said he likes to think that Curr & Dewar is an auctioneer which stands outs as a fourth-generation family business which has been trading in Dundee continuously since the 19th Century.

He is unsure what the original business opportunity was, but said there was a great demand for auctions in Dundee.

He added: “Many of the jute barons in Dundee liked to compete to buy paintings and antiques to show their wealth.

“I do believe the founders were confident that the venture would be a success, and the fact that we are still here today shows they were right.

“Robert Curr had a track record in Dundee as an auctioneer prior to going it alone – he knew the business.”

A lot of change at Curr & Dewar

Steven said the early owners of Curr & Dewar would not recognise the firm in its current form.

He explained: “The internet has taken the world by storm – our marketplace is now worldwide, not just Dundee and Scotland.

“All our auctions are live online using three platforms – Easy Live Auction, The Saleroom and Curr & Dewar’s own website.

“Internet platforms open us up to specialist dealers and collectors throughout the world.

“Our buyers range from the person along the road who pops in for a browse, to collectors who are adding to or honing their collections, to dealers and then of course private individuals who are furnishing their home or another property.

Steven Dewar on the podium. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Our vendors tend to be local; we cover an area of around 30-40 miles from Dundee collecting items for auction and providing a house-clearance service.”

Curr & Dewar sell anything with a value that makes the process viable and provides a return for customers and the business.

Steven added: “We provide a service to executors who are clearing a house, as well as people who are downsizing and even to those having a change of furnishings.

“We are a close-knit team and run a tight ship. Business is brisk, even though times are uncertain.”

Looking to the future, Steven believes that the internet will become an even bigger business opportunity than it is now, and that the auctions may even become more automated.

Conversation