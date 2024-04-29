Humza Yousaf resigns as first minister

Humza Yousaf is quitting his job as first minister of Scotland, triggering a contest to find his successor.

The embattled SNP leader has been under intense pressure since he shocked parliament by ditching the Green party from his coalition government on Thursday.

In a statement, Mr Yousaf said he had concluded over the weekend that repairing relationships across the political could only be done by a new leader.

Speaking at his official residence in Edinburgh, Mr Yousaf said: “While a route through this week’s motion of no confidence was possible, I am not willing to trade my values and principles, or do deals with whomever, simply for retaining power.

“Therefore, after spending the weekend reflecting what is best for my party, the government and for the country, I’ve concluded that repairing our relation can only be done with someone else at the helm.

Humza Yousaf to continue as FM until successor is identified

“I have there informed the SNP national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader.

“It is my intention to continue as first minister until my successor has been elected.”

Flanked by his wife, Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla and deputy first minister Shona Robison, Mr Yousaf became emotional as he thanked his loved ones for their support.

Fighting back tears, he said: “I am in absolute debt to my wonderful wife, my beautiful children and my wider family for putting up with me over the years. I’m afraid you will be seeing a lot more of me from now.

“You are truly everything to me.”

Mr Yousaf also spoke of his pride at having been first minister, saying he “could never have dreamt that one day I would have the privilege of leading my country”, noting that as a boy, people of minority ethnicities were not seen in senior governmental roles.

He added: “Although I am sad that my time as first minister is ending, I am so grateful and blessed for having the opportunity so few are afforded – to lead my country, and who could ask for a better country to lead than Scotland.”

Government sources confirmed it was not until early on Monday morning that Mr Yousaf completely made up his mind to quit.

But on Sunday evening, we reported how factions were starting to form inside the SNP group.

Senior party members and parliamentarians told us Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth is being floated as a potential leader.

But with panic setting in, it’s understood veteran Nationalist John Swinney was also being lined up as caretaker first minister in the event of a sudden resignation.

Humza Yousaf’s turbulent year – what happened?

Mr Yousaf, who lives in Dundee, had only been in the job for just over a year.

He took over from Nicola Surgeon in a bitter leadership contest which never really appeared to settle.

Since then, Mr Yousaf has been embroiled in damaging political rows including gender law reforms, a botched recycling scheme, contentions hate crime legislation, climate target U-turns and internal sniping over progress to independence.

In the background, he led while predecessor Ms Sturgeon was caught up in a police probe into party finances. Her husband, the former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, has since been charged in connection with embezzlement.

Greens ditched

The final straw was the April 25 decision to swiftly end the coalition deal with Green MSPs without consulting either parties’ members.

It infuriated Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, who had been given ministerial posts as part of the deal, known as the Bute House Agreement.

Mr Harvie said his former ally had burned his bridges.

Ms Slater branded the SNP chief “weak and thoroughly hopeless”.

The move left the SNP as a minority group in Holyrood, which Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross seized on within hours.

He lodged a motion of no confidence in Mr Yousaf, wrong-footing the SNP leader and leaving his job hanging by a thread.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar followed with a similar ploy on the record of the entire SNP Government.

Mr Yousaf refused to bend to pressure, telling us in Dundee on Friday that he would not resign.

It is understood he had been considering his future as he spent time at home with his family as early as Thursday evening, something he denied when questioned.

