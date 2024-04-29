Humza Yousaf’s rollercoaster timeline as he quits as First Minister

Humza Yousaf has quit as Scotland’s first minister after a dramatic downfall following his decision to ditch the Scottish Greens from government.

The SNP leader bowed to pressure in an emotionally charged personal statement at his official residence today.

Announcing his decision to resign, he said politics is “brutal”.

April 2023

SNP chief executive Peter Murrell and treasurer Colin Beattie are arrested and later released in connection with a police probe into party finances.

The search of Mr Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon’s home is beamed around the world.

Police later seize a motorhome bought by the SNP, which Humza Yousaf admits he knew nothing about.

Mr Murrell, who is the husband of Nicola Sturgeon, had already quit his role after taking responsibility for the media being misled over SNP membership numbers.

May

We reveal SNP chiefs passed around crucial internal information on shared laptops that couldn’t leave the room as paranoia grew over damaging leaks.

Insiders describe a culture of secrecy in meetings where any questions about party finances were “roadblocked”.

One senior figure even echoes Donald Trump in calling on bosses to “drain the swamp”.

June

Nicola Sturgeon is arrested and released without charge pending further investigation as part of Operation Branchform.

A special party conference to discuss independence sees Humza Yousaf’s keynote speech is interrupted by a former patient of the disgraced Tayside doctor Sam Eljamel.

But even when things get back on track, delegates and even senior party figures are left confused over what exactly had been announced.

July

With the investigation into the SNP’s finances still looming over the party, police confirm the probe has moved beyond the initial reports received by officers.

It is an indication that the investigation is likely to drag on for some time yet – and continue to cast a shadow over Humza Yousaf’s plans.

Meanwhile, the SNP’s deputy leader at Westminster Mhairi Black announces she will stand down as an MP at the next general election.

August

The SNP loses two MPs in quick succession, with Margaret Ferrier first to go after being ousted in a recall petition over her breaches of Covid rules.

Angus MacNeil is then expelled from the party after a row with the chief whip over his attendance at Commons votes. He immediately confirms he will stand against the SNP as an independent.

September

There are growing signs of discontent as veteran SNP MSP Fergus Ewing is suspended by the party after voting in favour of a motion of no-confidence in Lorna Slater – the government minister then responsible for the deposit return scheme.

Ewing is an SNP stalwart and has become something of an unlikely rebel, speaking out against the government’s record on dualling the A9 and deal with the Greens.

October

Humza Yousaf faces a headache going into the SNP’s annual conference, with some senior figures calling on him to re-think the power sharing deal with the Greens.

MSP Lisa Cameron defects to the Tories on the eve of the conference, saying the SNP has a “toxic and bullying” culture.

Meanwhile, it is reported WhatsApp messages were routinely deleted by senior government officials during the Covid pandemic.

October was also an intensely difficult month for Mr Yousaf on a personal level.

His wife’s parents were on a visit to their family in Gaza when the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated, leaving them trapped.

They were later able to escape and return safely to Dundee after weeks of worry.

November

A former SNP minister and senior party figures tell us private emails and secret meetings were used to help Nicola Sturgeon’s government dodge official records.

The SNP categorically denies reports two of its politicians were caught having an affair during lockdown after intimate text messages were discovered by a former partner.

The detailed nature of the claims is damaging for a party which has always presented itself as being less burdened by Westminster sleaze.

December

Completion of the project to dual a stretch of the A9 between Perth and Inverness is delayed by 10 years until 2035.

Delays on the route have sparked anger over a number of years in the Highlands, following a succession of fatal crashes.

The design bill has now ballooned to double what has been spent on actual construction.

January 2024

We exclusively reveal the brother-in-law of Humza Yousaf has been charged by police with supplying heroin.

Ramsay El-Nakla is then arrested again in connection to an incident where a man died after falling from a Dundee window. He is later charged.

In a further exclusive, we report bereaved families are considering a formal complaint to police after it was revealed WhatsApp messages sent and received by Nicola Sturgeon during the pandemic were deleted.

February

Health Secretary Michael Matheson resigns ahead of a report into an £11,000 bill that was racked up on his parliamentary iPad by his two sons watching football matches.

Mr Yousaf repeatedly backed his under-fire health chief but Mr Matheson says he does not want to become a distraction.

Mr Matheson initially insisted the device had only been used for parliamentary work but later admitted his teenage sons used it to watch football matches while on holiday in Morocco.

March

Mr Matheson faces being suspended from Holyrood after an official inquiry finds he breached two parts of the code of conduct.

After the deposit return scheme fiasco, another flagship piece of legislation – the hate crime bill – proves highly controversial and troubled.

Police Scotland is forced to clarify it will not target comedians and performers when the bill comes into force from April.

The laws say hate can be communicated through public performances, online, or by playing videos.

April

Former party chief Mr Murrell is re-arrested and later charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the SNP.

The Scottish Greens say they will hold a fresh vote on whether to keep sharing power with the SNP after the government ditches climate change targets.

Mr Yousaf then spectacularly ends the Bute House Agreement, sacking Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater from their ministerial posts – saying it showed “leadership”.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross says he will lodge plans for a no confidence vote in the first minister.

Furious Green MSPs say they will go against the SNP leader, potentially leaving Alba MSP Ash Regan – who defected in October – with the decisive vote.

Labour leader Anas Sarwar unveils his own plans to bring forward a no confidence vote in the Scottish Government, further jeopardising Mr Yousaf’s position.

On Monday April 29, Mr Yousaf announces he will quit.

Leaving the press conference he said: “I bear no ill will, and certainly bear no grudge against anyone.

“Politics can be a brutal business. It takes its toll on your physical and mental health, your family suffer along side you.”

The SNP will now organise a leadership contest. When that is settled, Mr Yousaf will officially tender his resignation as first minister and parliament will take it from there.