Nicola Sturgeon arrested over probe into SNP finances

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested by police in connection with their investigation into the SNP’s finances.

The ex-first minister, who resigned in February, becomes the third senior party figure to be taken into custody by officers as part of the probe.

Police confirmed on Sunday that a 52-year-old woman had been arrested “as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party”.

The force said: “The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

Update on investigation into Scottish National Party funding and finances. More: https://t.co/0zR05TnK4o pic.twitter.com/WNA9OTJX3Q — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) June 11, 2023

A spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon confirmed the arrest and questioning was made “by arrangement” with police.

The spokesperson said: “Nicola Sturgeon has today, Sunday June 11, by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned in relation to Operation Branchform.

“Nicola has consistently said she would co-operate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so.”

Third arrest in finance probe

Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, who is the party’s former chief executive, was the first to be arrested on April 5.

He was later released without charge after police spent hours searching his home while officers stood guard outside.

Party treasurer Colin Beattie, who is also an MSP, was the next to be arrested on April 18. He too was later released without charge.

The latest arrest comes as Ms Sturgeon’s successor Humza Yousaf faces demands from SNP insiders to overhaul how the party is managed.