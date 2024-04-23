Dunfermline gym owner told to pay ex he stalked after break-up

A Dunfermline gym owner has been told to pay compensation to a woman he stalked after she ended their relationship.

Michael Dickson sent his victim numerous unwanted emails and messages, including one asking if she was out at a restaurant with another man and others showing pictures of love quotes.

Dickson runs Next Level Performance Gym at Commerce Park.

The 33-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to stalking the woman between December 6 last year and January 9 at Westfield Grove, Dunfermline and elsewhere.

Dunfermline gym owner sent messages and emails

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court the woman had become a member at Dickson’s gym and they trained together throughout their relationship, which started in April 2022.

She then ended the relationship over the phone on December 6 last year and stated she did not want further contact.

She blocked his number and social media but that day she received seven messages and voice notes declaring he still loved her.

The following day, she asked him to leave her alone but he sent her another 18 messages between December 7 and 16.

The fiscal depute said: “On December 17 the accused messaged (the woman) making reference to an Instagram photo of a restaurant in Edinburgh and asked if she was out with a male.”

Over the next few days he sent her a further ten messages and pictures of love quotes but got no response.

He also repeatedly referred to her with nicknames used during their relationship.

Previous break-ups

Between January 1 and 8 this year he emailed asking for a chance to speak to her and reconcile their relationship.

She did not respond.

The woman contacted police because she was concerned he would not stop contacting her after Dickson sent a final email on January 9.

When Dickson was arrested a few days later, he replied: “I am really sorry, it was not meant to cause any stress or harm.”

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said first offender Dickson, of Old Kirk Road, Dunfermline, and the woman had broken up previously and had got back together following message exchanges.

The solicitor said on this occasion she ended the relationship and he messaged her to ask how she was and tried to rekindle it.

Mr Flett said: “There was no malice or attempt to cause distress and that seems clear from the circumstances”.

The lawyer said, on speaking to Dickson, his presentation has certain characteristics consistent with autistic spectrum disorder, and that his friends have suggested he has autistic traits.

Sentencing

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Dickson: “It seems what’s really happened here is you have not understood she really did want you to leave her alone, despite the fact she made that clear”.

The sheriff gave Dickson a £500 compensation order and banned him from contacting the woman for three years.

