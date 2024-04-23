Dunfermline gym owner told to pay ex he stalked after break-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline gym owner told to pay ex he stalked after break-up

Michael Dickson repeatedly contacted his ex-partner looking to reconcile.

By Jamie McKenzie
Michael Dickson.
Michael Dickson. Image: Facebook.

A Dunfermline gym owner has been told to pay compensation to a woman he stalked after she ended their relationship.

Michael Dickson sent his victim numerous unwanted emails and messages, including one asking if she was out at a restaurant with another man and others showing pictures of love quotes.

Dickson runs Next Level Performance Gym at Commerce Park.

The 33-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to stalking the woman between December 6 last year and January 9 at Westfield Grove, Dunfermline and elsewhere.

Dunfermline gym owner sent messages and emails

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court the woman had become a member at Dickson’s gym and they trained together throughout their relationship, which started in April 2022.

She then ended the relationship over the phone on December 6 last year and stated she did not want further contact.

She blocked his number and social media but that day she received seven messages and voice notes declaring he still loved her.

The following day, she asked him to leave her alone but he sent her another 18 messages between December 7 and 16.

The fiscal depute said: “On December 17 the accused messaged (the woman) making reference to an Instagram photo of a restaurant in Edinburgh and asked if she was out with a male.”

Over the next few days he sent her a further ten messages and pictures of love quotes but got no response.

He also repeatedly referred to her with nicknames used during their relationship.

Previous break-ups

Between January 1 and 8 this year he emailed asking for a chance to speak to her and reconcile their relationship.

She did not respond.

The woman contacted police because she was concerned he would not stop contacting her after Dickson sent a final email on January 9.

When Dickson was arrested a few days later, he replied: “I am really sorry, it was not meant to cause any stress or harm.”

Michael Dickson
Michael Dickson. Image: Facebook.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said first offender Dickson, of Old Kirk Road, Dunfermline, and the woman had broken up previously and had got back together following message exchanges.

The solicitor said on this occasion she ended the relationship and he messaged her to ask how she was and tried to rekindle it.

Mr Flett said: “There was no malice or attempt to cause distress and that seems clear from the circumstances”.

The lawyer said, on speaking to Dickson, his presentation has certain characteristics consistent with autistic spectrum disorder, and that his friends have suggested he has autistic traits.

Sentencing

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Dickson: “It seems what’s really happened here is you have not understood she really did want you to leave her alone, despite the fact she made that clear”.

The sheriff gave Dickson a £500 compensation order and banned him from contacting the woman for three years.

