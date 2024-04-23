Asda Kirkton vowed to ‘ease the burden’ for Dundee shoppers in 1977

Asda opened in Kirkton in April 1977 to “help Dundee housewives in the ever-increasing battle against inflation”.

The new Asda contained more than 27,000 different lines across 15 departments.

Where else could you grab a £220 colour TV, £90 greenhouse, £5 sleeping bag or the latest Leo Sayer album alongside your weekly shop?

The opening brought ringing tills and rustling bags.

A free car park with 450 spaces was directly outside the Gillburn Road superstore, one which avoided “lifts or awkward steps”.

The message was simple.

Just drive up, park outside and save inside.

Approximately 250 full and part-time staff were employed in a store that was “geared to provide something for the whole family”.

It promised Dundee customers a saving of £8.20 a month on groceries.

Four pay points ‘to minimise delays’ at Asda Kirkton

A Courier advertising feature highlighted the new form of checkout operation.

It was designed to save time and ease congestion at peak trading times.

Here was the “trolley to trolley” system.

The customer would go in the normal way to the checkout.

The Courier said the goods would be run through the till and placed into a separate trolley on the other side of the checkout.

There were 22 evaluation points and four pay points “to minimise delays”.

“The customer does not pay for the goods at the checkout, but takes the bill and the full trolley to one of the four pay points situated at the exits,” it read.

“There the customer pays for the goods then wheels the trolley either to the packing area in the foyer or directly into the car park and to the car.

“The superstore is designed primarily around the needs of the car-borne shopper.

“A petrol filling station conveniently placed at the exit point of the car park is an additional facility for the motorist.

“Not that the non-car owner has been forgotten.

“There will be a free bus service from the store to various points in the surrounding area and details will be posted in the store.”

Taking a trip back round the aisles to 1977

The rise of supermarkets was a reflection of shoppers’ ever-changing needs.

The 40,000 square foot building was a far cry from the days when shoppers went round a variety of shops, getting served across the counter.

Now they could find everything under one roof.

So what was it like to walk through the doors in 1977?

The Courier said: “Once inside, customers will find wide shopping aisles throughout the store, enabling up to four shopping trolleys to pass abreast.

“In keeping with all Asda’s stores, a colourful and pleasant atmosphere prevails.

“It is well lit with clear departmental signs and with all goods clearly priced.”

What would you expect to find on the shelves at the Kirkton Asda?

The Courier said the food section included a full range of tinned and packet groceries, counter service provisions and fresh meat.

Frozen meat packs, frozen foods, fresh fruit and vegetables and dairy produce were also available.

A leg of pork was 55 per lb with minced beef 57p.

Shoulder steak was 72p per lb and pork chops were 74p.

Pork and beef sausage was 32p per lb with bacon 70p, which would be weighed and priced on computerised scales at the counter service.

Thrifty shoppers could clean up with Fairy Liquid priced 45p

The “old money” halfpenny was still in circulation in April 1977.

Cheddar cheese was 57½p per lb, Heinz Baked Beans were 13½p, Hovis Crackers 15p, Sunblest slice loaf 17½p and Shredded Wheat 24p.

Anchor Butter was 26p.

Birds Eye Cod Fish Fingers were 42p with Ross crinkle cut chips 57½p for a 2lb packet.

For dessert?

Walls Dark Secrets were chocolates filled with ice cream and cost 17p.

You could wash up with a bottle of Fairy Liquid costing 45p.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this wander through the years will be how things have changed for the ordinary person.

If you’re somewhat younger, you might be intrigued at how cheap things seemed to be back in the day — but they weren’t, really.

A car roof rack gave change from a tenner

The non-food section included a full-range of DIY products.

Here you would find a ladder priced £17.50, a 42 inch wall unit for £15.95, car roof rack for £8.50, vinyl wallpaper £2.95 per roll and Dulux paint at £1.50 a tin.

There was a tobacco kiosk in the foyer offering 2p off a pack of 20 cigarettes while the separate wines and spirits department would be opening in May.

The seasonal department stocked gardening products and furniture including a £58 saving on the £89.95 Eden greenhouse which was aluminium.

A patio table was £9.05.

A sun lounger was £5.75 and garden chair £2.95.

A lawnmower was £25.50 with a spade and digging fork both priced £4.95.

There was also a range of motor accessories, hosiery and everyday household products from plasticware to kitchen utensils.

A stainless steel bread bin was £4.45.

No self-respecting home was complete without a set of seven fruit bowls at £1.40.

Which album would you have bought?

The electrical department was stocked with washing machines, tumble and spin dryers, refrigerators and freezers.

Bendix, Hoover and Servis were among the brands.

The best deal was an Indesit tumble dryer less than half price at £59.95.

Another section was devoted to home entertainment.

A 22 inch colour television was £219.95 with the Fidelity Music Centre down from £178.20 to £99.95 which were fully guaranteed for 12 months.

Albums on sale in April 1977 included Animals by Pink Floyd, Hotel California by the Eagles, Rumours by Fleetwood Mac and Endless Journey from Leo Sayer.

All priced from £2.25 to £2.79.

Children also enjoyed a trip to Asda (if they were good) with the change from a big shop being used in the range of kiddie rides in the foyer.

Asda opened from Tuesday 9am-6pm; Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 9am-8pm; and Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm.

The store was closed on Sunday and Monday.

A chance to meet Asda Kirkton general manager

General manager was 25-year-old Arthur Hinchey from Middlesbrough, who used to run the Asda superstore in Dunfermline.

“Asda and I are very pleased to be in Dundee and hope we can help Dundee housewives in the ever-increasing battle against inflation.

“The wide range of goods we provide will ease the burden of present-day shopping.”

Asda proved to be particularly popular.

Many will remember what life was like back then and visiting their first supermarket.

And for some that supermarket was the building on Gillburn Road.

The shopping experience has transformed hugely over the past five decades.

Asda has remained a constant in a changing landscape in Kirkton since 1977.

It is still one of the friendliest stores in Dundee.