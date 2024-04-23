Voters prepare to go to the polls in Angus Council by-election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Voters prepare to go to the polls in Angus Council by-election

Voters have been reminded about no parking rules outside Muirfield Primary School for the Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim by-election later this week.

By Graham Brown
Holyrood purdah
The Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim vote is on Thursday. Image: PA

Voters are ready to go to the polls in an Angus Council by-election on Thursday.

And the council has reminded drivers of traffic ban rules around one of the polling stations.

Muirfield Primary in Arbroath is a traffic-free zone at the start and end of the school day.

Children will attend school as normal, despite it also operating as a polling station, meaning the school friendly zone will be in force from 8.30 to 9.15am and 2.45 to 3.45pm.

This means voters will have to walk there, or park in Hospitalfield Road during these times.

By-election contenders

The by-election follows the retiral of former Angus administration leader David Fairweather in February.

Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather
Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather’s resignation led to the by-election. Image: Paul Reid

He stepped down after representing the ward as an Independent councillor for nearly 17 years.

There are five candidates fighting the seat.

They are:

  • Jack Cruickshanks (Scottish Conservative and Unionist)
  • Mark Findlay (Scottish Green Party)
  • Mark Hilton (Scottish Labour Party)
  • Sandra O’Shea (Scottish Liberal Democrats)
  • Kathleen Wolf (Scottish National Party)

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

The by-election result will be announced following the counting of votes at Angus House council HQ in Forfar, starting at 10am.

Last week the council revealed an “administrative error” had led to some postal votes being sent to the wrong addresses.

The issue affected voters in the Letham area.

The council said it had moved quickly to resolve the issue.

Candidates, agents and the Electoral Commission were informed.

Details of the by-election, including polling places, are available on the council’s website.

Conversation