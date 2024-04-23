Voters prepare to go to the polls in Angus Council by-election

Voters are ready to go to the polls in an Angus Council by-election on Thursday.

And the council has reminded drivers of traffic ban rules around one of the polling stations.

Muirfield Primary in Arbroath is a traffic-free zone at the start and end of the school day.

Children will attend school as normal, despite it also operating as a polling station, meaning the school friendly zone will be in force from 8.30 to 9.15am and 2.45 to 3.45pm.

This means voters will have to walk there, or park in Hospitalfield Road during these times.

By-election contenders

The by-election follows the retiral of former Angus administration leader David Fairweather in February.

He stepped down after representing the ward as an Independent councillor for nearly 17 years.

There are five candidates fighting the seat.

They are:

Jack Cruickshanks (Scottish Conservative and Unionist)

Mark Findlay (Scottish Green Party)

Mark Hilton (Scottish Labour Party)

Sandra O’Shea (Scottish Liberal Democrats)

Kathleen Wolf (Scottish National Party)

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

The by-election result will be announced following the counting of votes at Angus House council HQ in Forfar, starting at 10am.

Last week the council revealed an “administrative error” had led to some postal votes being sent to the wrong addresses.

The issue affected voters in the Letham area.

The council said it had moved quickly to resolve the issue.

Candidates, agents and the Electoral Commission were informed.

Details of the by-election, including polling places, are available on the council’s website.