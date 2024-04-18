Angus Council launches by-election probe after postal votes sent to wrong addresses

Angus Council has launched a probe into a forthcoming by-election after voting forms were sent to the wrong addresses.

The council says it has identified an “administrative error” over the issuing of postal votes for the Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim by-election.

The poll is due to take place on Thursday, April 25.

The Electoral Commission, agents and candidates have been contacted.

Angus Council probe after votes delivered to wrong addresses

“A proportion of postal votes were delivered to the wrong addresses by our supplier,” said the council in a statement.

“This is understood to specifically be in the Letham area.

“Since being made aware of the issue this afternoon, Angus Council has moved quickly to work with the external supplier to establish the circumstances of the issue.

“If you live in the Letham area and have not yet received your postal vote pack, please contact us as soon as possible so we can issue you with a replacement.

“You can do so by contacting our customer care ACCESSLine on 03452 777 778.”

By-election follows former leader’s resignation

The by-election follows the departure of former council leader David Fairweather from the seat.

Mr Fairweather stepped down in February.

He was an Independent councillor in the ward for more than 15 years.

The count will take place at Angus House in Forfar on Friday, April 26 at 10am.

Full details of the by-election, including polling places, is available on the council website.