By-election date set for Arbroath seat on Angus Council

Arbroath folk will go to the ballot box next month to elect a new Angus councillor.

It comes after Angus Council announced the date for the Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim ward by-election.

The poll will take place on Thursday April 25.

And it follows the departure of former council leader David Fairweather from the seat.

Mr Fairweather stepped down in February.

He was an Independent councillor in the ward for more than 15 years.

The outspoken figure led a coalition administration during one of the authority’s most turbulent periods.

In 2020, midway through the previous council term, he said he would be retiring from local government.

But he decided to stand for election in 2022 and was returned to the four-member ward.

His resignation was confirmed in early February after he previously told communities committee colleagues of his decision.

He missed the chance to publicly say farewell to colleagues in the chamber after a full meeting of the council on February 8 was cancelled.

By-election information

The three other ward councillors are Louise Nicol (Conservative), Martin Shepherd (SNP) and Serena Cowdy (SNP).

The by-election count will take place at Angus House in Forfar on Friday April 26 at 10am.

Full details of the by-election, including polling places, is available on the council website.

It also gives potential candidates details of standing in the contest.