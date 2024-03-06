By-election date set for Arbroath seat on Angus Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By-election date set for Arbroath seat on Angus Council

The Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim contest follows the resignation of former Angus Council leader David Fairweather.

By Graham Brown
The by-election will decide a new councillor for Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim.
Arbroath folk will go to the ballot box next month to elect a new Angus councillor.

It comes after Angus Council announced the date for the Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim ward by-election.

The poll will take place on Thursday April 25.

And it follows the departure of former council leader David Fairweather from the seat.

Mr Fairweather stepped down in February.

Forfar Arbroath councillor David Fairweather.
Arbroath Independent David Fairweather previously led a coalition administration. Image: Paul Reid

He was an Independent councillor in the ward for more than 15 years.

The outspoken figure led a coalition administration during one of the authority’s most turbulent periods.

In 2020, midway through the previous council term, he said he would be retiring from local government.

But he decided to stand for election in 2022 and was returned to the four-member ward.

His resignation was confirmed in early February after he previously told communities committee colleagues of his decision.

He missed the chance to publicly say farewell to colleagues in the chamber after a full meeting of the council on February 8 was cancelled.

By-election information

The three other ward councillors are Louise Nicol (Conservative), Martin Shepherd (SNP) and Serena Cowdy (SNP).

The by-election count will take place at Angus House in Forfar on Friday April 26 at 10am.

Full details of the by-election, including polling places, is available on the council website.

It also gives potential candidates details of standing in the contest.

