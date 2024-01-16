Former leader David Fairweather confirms ‘imminent’ exit from Angus Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former leader David Fairweather confirms ‘imminent’ exit from Angus Council

Outspoken Arbroath Independent member David Fairweather has been an elected member since 2007 and led Angus Council through some turbulent times.

By Graham Brown
David Fairweather is looking to a future beyond local government. Image: Paul Reid
David Fairweather is looking to a future beyond local government. Image: Paul Reid

Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather has revealed he is stepping down from the authority within weeks.

The Arbroath Independent made the announcement at a Communities committee meeting on Tuesday.

He told fellow members via video in the hybrid meeting that he would be giving up the post of chair of Arbroath harbour board in light of his decision to leave local government.

Councillor David Fairweather
Arbroath Independent David Fairweather led a coalition administration. Image: Paul Reid

His departure is not entirely unexpected.

In October, we broke the news the one time coalition chief was planning to retire.

At that time he let opposition colleagues know of his decision – but did not make any comment when asked about the plan.

Gratitude to officials and colleagues

On Tuesday he said: “I will be stepping down as the chair of the harbour board and that’s due to my imminent retirement.

“This will be my last meeting on communities.

“I have been on the harbour board for nearly 16 years and have thoroughly enjoyed it.”

He paid tribute to officials and colleagues he had worked with during that time.

Mr Fairweather has been on the council since being elected to the Arbroath West and Letham Ward in May 2007.

He became part of an Angus Alliance which took control after years of SNP control in the county.

And in 2017, the outspoken figure became deputy leader when a coalition administration made a return to power.

He later resigned from the ruling group over what he branded the “bungled” handling of a skip sites review.

But Mr Fairweather then became leader after predecessor Bob Myles was axed in an internal coup.

Turbulent times

His term as leader saw a number of controversies.

It included anger around the re-introduction of parking charges in the district after more than two decades.

And in 2019 he was at the centre of a claim he had tried to influence a council binman involved in a collection row which led to a former administration colleague receiving a police warning.

The following year he said he would be stepping down from council life.

He told an aspiring young politician during a council meeting: “I was 50 when I went into politics, I will be 66 when I retire and it can’t come too soon.”

But he decided against the idea and voters returned him to the Arbroath West seat at the 2022 local elections.

David Fairweather Angus elections 2022.
Being congratulated by Councillor Ronnie Proctor at the 2022 local elections. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

As a close political ally of fellow Arbroath councillor Derek Wann, Mr Fairweather was at his side during a Standards Commission hearing into the ‘Lady Whistledown’ Twitter trolling affair.

Arbroath East and Lunan councillor Mr Wann was cleared by the inquiry of breaching the councillors’ code of conduct with the use of the anonymous social media account.

But Mr Fairweather took pride in achievements including a 2022 audit report praising the council and his role at the helm.

It said Angus had “made impressive improvements to services in recent years and benefits from effective leadership and a clear vision.”

Former Angus chief executive Margo Williamson also recently retired after 30 years in public service.

Kathryn Lindsay, previously head of children’s services and social work in Angus, has taken up the top role.

