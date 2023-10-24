Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather to retire from local government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather to retire from local government

Outspoken Arbroath Independent councillor David Fairweather oversaw a turbulent spell during his time at the head of a coalition administration.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath Independent David Fairweather led a coalition administration. Image: Paul Reid
Arbroath Independent David Fairweather led a coalition administration. Image: Paul Reid

Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather has signalled his intention to retire.

The Arbroath Independent was at the helm of the authority during one of its most turbulent terms.

Mr Fairweather, who is in his late 60s, has declined to comment on his planned departure.

But we understand he plans to go at the end of the year.

He revealed the decision to colleagues and council chief executive Margo Williamson in recent days.

Arbroath councillor David Fairweather
David Fairweather is looking to the future. Image: Paul Reid

The Arbroath West and Letham member said: “I have nothing to say at this time and will continue my duties as normal to my constituents.”

But he added he believed there had been a “data breach” in relation to the matter.

Controversial leadership

The outspoken Independent was part of the first Angus Alliance which ended the SNP’s hegemony of the council in 2007.

The SNP returned to power in 2012, but after the coalition wrested power back five years later, Mr Fairweather became deputy leader of the council.

He then resigned from the ruling group over the “bungled” handling of recycling centre changes.

But he came in from the cold and took the leader’s role within months after predecessor Bob Myles was toppled in an internal coup.

He oversaw the controversial – and loss-making – return of Angus parking charges.

The row included the leader being caught dodging parking fees by parking for free in a Forfar supermarket car park during a council meeting.

He came under further pressure when his administration was gripped by social media scandals including the Lady Whistledown affair, involving his closest council ally and fellow Arbroath member Derek Wann.

Mr Fairweather later revealed he dropped “toxic” Twitter in the wake of the trolling scandal.

He was at his colleague’s side during a Standards Commission hearing in June 2022 which cleared Mr Wann of breaching the Councillor’s Code of Conduct.

David Fairweather and Derek Wann
David Fairweather (left) and Derek Wann arrive at a Standards Commission hearing into the Lady Whistledown affair. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But under his leadership the council came in for praise in a 2022 Audit Scotland report.

It said Angus had “made impressive improvements to services in recent years and benefits from effective leadership and a clear vision.”

The report highlighted “strong partnership working and collaboration to help deliver services that benefit local people.”

2020 retirement plan ditched

It is the second time Mr Fairweather has said he will be stepping away from local government.

In August 2020, he said he’d had enough as a councillor.

During a council meeting he told one aspiring young politician: “I was 50 when I went into politics, I will be 66 when I retire and it can’t come too soon.

But he u-turned on the pledge to stand again in the 2022 council elections.

He was elected at the tenth stage of voting for the Arbroath West and Letham ward.

Four councillors serve the ward.

They include the SNP’s Serena Cowdy, one of the hopefuls to replace her husband Stewart Hosie as a Westminster MP in the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency.

Conversation