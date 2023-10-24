Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather to retire from local government

Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather has signalled his intention to retire.

The Arbroath Independent was at the helm of the authority during one of its most turbulent terms.

Mr Fairweather, who is in his late 60s, has declined to comment on his planned departure.

But we understand he plans to go at the end of the year.

He revealed the decision to colleagues and council chief executive Margo Williamson in recent days.

The Arbroath West and Letham member said: “I have nothing to say at this time and will continue my duties as normal to my constituents.”

But he added he believed there had been a “data breach” in relation to the matter.

Controversial leadership

The outspoken Independent was part of the first Angus Alliance which ended the SNP’s hegemony of the council in 2007.

The SNP returned to power in 2012, but after the coalition wrested power back five years later, Mr Fairweather became deputy leader of the council.

He then resigned from the ruling group over the “bungled” handling of recycling centre changes.

But he came in from the cold and took the leader’s role within months after predecessor Bob Myles was toppled in an internal coup.

He oversaw the controversial – and loss-making – return of Angus parking charges.

The row included the leader being caught dodging parking fees by parking for free in a Forfar supermarket car park during a council meeting.

He came under further pressure when his administration was gripped by social media scandals including the Lady Whistledown affair, involving his closest council ally and fellow Arbroath member Derek Wann.

Mr Fairweather later revealed he dropped “toxic” Twitter in the wake of the trolling scandal.

He was at his colleague’s side during a Standards Commission hearing in June 2022 which cleared Mr Wann of breaching the Councillor’s Code of Conduct.

But under his leadership the council came in for praise in a 2022 Audit Scotland report.

It said Angus had “made impressive improvements to services in recent years and benefits from effective leadership and a clear vision.”

The report highlighted “strong partnership working and collaboration to help deliver services that benefit local people.”

2020 retirement plan ditched

It is the second time Mr Fairweather has said he will be stepping away from local government.

In August 2020, he said he’d had enough as a councillor.

During a council meeting he told one aspiring young politician: “I was 50 when I went into politics, I will be 66 when I retire and it can’t come too soon.

But he u-turned on the pledge to stand again in the 2022 council elections.

He was elected at the tenth stage of voting for the Arbroath West and Letham ward.

Four councillors serve the ward.

They include the SNP’s Serena Cowdy, one of the hopefuls to replace her husband Stewart Hosie as a Westminster MP in the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency.