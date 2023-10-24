‘This is it, I’m going to die’: Dundee man recalls moment Storm Babet floods poured into home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This is it, I’m going to die’: Dundee man recalls moment Storm Babet floods poured into home

Jake Seath says his "whole life" is gone after damage to his home at Heron Rise in Claverhouse.

By Sarah Ping and Max McLean, PA
Jake Seath (left) and partner, Matt, who have lost their Dundee home due to Storm Babet. Image: Jake Seath/PA Wire
Jake Seath (left) and partner, Matt, who have lost their Dundee home due to Storm Babet. Image: Jake Seath/PA Wire

A Dundee man whose family home was destroyed by flooding during Storm Babet said he thought he was going to die when he awoke in the early hours of Friday to find water “pouring in”.

Jake Seath, 27, a former graphic designer, woke up at 5am on Friday in his home on Heron Rise, Claverhouse, “to people outside shouting and screaming”.

His home, which had been his grandmother’s and in which he had lived since he was 16, was taking in water.

Jake’s flooded house. Image: Jake Seath/PA Wire

After escaping with his partner Matt and dog, two suitcases and a rucksack, Mr Seath said his “whole life” was gone.

He told the PA news agency: “I woke up at 5am to people outside shouting and screaming – I looked and where my French windows are, the water began pouring in.

“It was maybe a foot, two feet high, and it was right up to the windows. I thought ‘dear God, I don’t know what I’m meant to do’.

‘I’ve lost everything in the blink of an eye’

“The carpet was soaked and the water started getting higher and faster, and the water poured into the plug sockets and the fuse blew, so we were in the pitch black and it’s five in the morning and I just started shaking.

“I thought ‘this is it, I’m going to die’, because the water’s getting higher and higher and I can’t move.”

Forced to swim through the hallway, Mr Seath and his partner managed to leave their home with their dog, but lost one suitcase in the water and found themselves facing rain and “bitterly cold” wind.

Water poured into the Heron Rise property. Image: Jake Seath/PA Wire
The house was left under water. Image: Jake Seath/PA Wire

“I’d been asleep like an hour prior, and now I’ve lost everything in the blink of an eye,” Mr Seath said.

“I’m thinking ‘I can’t believe this is happening’. I’m watching this mass exodus of people in the surrounding area evacuate.”

Mr Seath did not have home insurance and said that his “whole life is gone”, with memories of his grandmother and his grandfather’s paintings all victims of the flood, which happened when the Dighty Burn burst its banks.

He also described the response from local and national government as “shocking” – a view echoed by fellow Heron Rise residents who spoke to The Courier.

Mr Seath said: “Where are the people who should be doing things? There’s been no council members in the area all weekend, no one’s been there.

Fundraiser for Dundee man as house destroyed in Storm Babet flooding

“I contacted my local MP’s office today, Stewart Hosie, I got told that he’s too busy in Parliament to do anything.

“There’s going to be an emergency meeting from the Labour councillor who’s going to organise some kind of way forward.”

Mr Hosie told PA: “I’m more than happy to offer any help and assistance I possibly can to any of my constituents.”

Outside Jake’s house after the flooding. Image: Jake Seath/PA Wire

Mr Seath has been forced to sleep on the sofa at his mother’s house and said his partner has had trouble sleeping.

He has launched an appeal on GoFundMe, hoping to raise £5,000 to get his family’s life back on track.

“For me it hurts because it’s the last remnant I had of my grandmother,” he said.

Dundee City Council defends Storm Babet flooding response

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said the authority worked “tirelessly” to help residents, and safety wardens visited the worst affected areas, including Heron Rise, to offer advice and support.

They said: “Our community safety wardens were among the many responders who were at Heron Rise to assist residents during the storm.

“The area was a key focus for all agencies involved in the response.

Flooding at Heron Rise in Dundee on Friday. Image: Euan Cameron

“Storm Babet was one of the most significant weather events to have hit this area in recent years, bringing massive disruption to communities across Dundee.

“We of course understand how distressing it is for any resident who has had to leave their home and has suffered significant loss of property due to flood waters.

“During the recovery phase, we and our partners will continue to provide support and review any additional actions that can be taken to mitigate the impact of large-scale weather events of this kind in future.”

The council has written to the Scottish Government for funding to help with flood prevention measures in the city.

On Sunday, other residents on Heron Rise told The Courier how their homes had been destroyed by the floods.

