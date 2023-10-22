‘Thirty years of married life destroyed’ at Dundee home as flooding aftermath laid bare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Thirty years of married life destroyed’ at Dundee home as flooding aftermath laid bare

One resident at Heron Rise says she does not think she will ever return home.

By Andrew Robson
Gordon Hunter of flooded Heron Drive in Dundee.
Gordon Hunter with damaged goods outside his Heron Rise home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A man says “30 years of married life has been destroyed” at his Dundee home as the devastation of Storm Babet flooding is laid bare.

Residents at Heron Rise in Claverhouse were forced to flee their homes and others were left trapped when extreme rainfall hit on Friday.

Firefighters eventually came to the aid of residents left marooned when the Dighty Burn burst its banks.

Locals have since returned to see the destruction caused by the floods with many homes destroyed.

Gordon Hunter and wife Alison found sodden flooring, wrecked furniture and destroyed electricals at their home.

Gordon says years of married life have been destroyed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Flood damaged Heron Rise Kitchen
Gordon’s entire house has been destroyed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Gordon told The Courier: “We knew there was a red warning in place, and we’ve had this before, so we had sandbags around the side of the house.

“But it’s turned out much much worse than we could have ever imagined.

“The impact along this street has been as bad as Brechin on a smaller scale.

“Everyone probably thought it would just be the same as usual, but it turned out much, much worse.

“There’s over 30 years of married life in that house totally destroyed.”

Pensioner won’t return to Heron Rise home after flooding

June Reid, 83, was first helped upstairs by neighbours in the early hours of Friday when the water began to rise.

Fire crews later came to her rescue by boat.

She told The Courier: “I really just don’t know where to start, it’s heartbreaking.

“Never in a million years did I expect it to get as bad as it did.

“I remember seeing the blue flashing lights at around 5am, it was terrifying.”

June Reid, from heron Rise in Dundee, Sitting in flooded home
June Reid doesn’t believe she will ever return to her home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

June, who has moved in with her daughter now, added: “I don’t know what to do, the downstairs is totally destroyed.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be back in the house – I can’t go through all this again.

“It’s such a shame because everyone on the street is lovely, I’m going to miss the neighbours.”

Frank Smith was one of the Heron Rise residents forced to leave his home on Friday.

Frank Smith was forced to leave his Heron Rise home in Dundee amid Storm Babet flooding
Frank Smith was forced to leave his home on Friday. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Destroyed living room at Dundee house after Storm Babet
Frank’s entire downstairs has been ruined by the flooding. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The 66-year-old has been staying with his sister in Piperdam since but expects it to be at least six months before he is able to move home.

He said: “It’s absolutely devastating what has happened.

“We’ve had water up to the front gate before but never anything like this.

“It was halfway up the stairs in the house.

‘There’s over £200k of damage to our home alone’

“The whole row of cars along the street is written off.

“There’s got to be over £200k worth of damage to our home alone. We’re currently waiting to hear back from our insurance.

“What’s happened here is horrendous.”

Elsewhere, streets in Invergowrie have been left caked in mud and cars written off after the flooding.

It is thought Storm Babet will be among the most expensive Scottish weather events in history.

More from Dundee

The Met Office yellow warning for ice. Image: Met Office
Tayside and Fife faces fresh weather warning as temperatures set to dip
Annie Marrs, lead officer of UNESCO City of Design Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Unesco City: Why Dundee is shining the spotlight on its home-based design talent
Harris Academy has been damaged by Storm Babet. Image: G Jennings/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Dundee school damaged as pupils told to stay home
The road where the fire took place remained closed by police on Saturday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Two teenagers charged in connection with Dundee industrial estate fire
A closure on Dens Road on Saturday due to a collapsed water main. Image: Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Several roads in Dundee remain shut on Sunday as Storm Babet chaos continues
Firefighters battled a large blaze at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee on Friday night. Image: Supplied
Firefighters battle blaze at Dundee industrial estate
Engineers inspecting an A90 bridge at Finavon, where the road was flooded. Image: Amey NE Trunk Roads/X
Storm Babet: A90 remains closed for third day between Dundee and Stonehaven
A stranded car on the flooded B954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: LIVE updates as deadly storm hits Tayside and Fife
7
Frank To
Dundee-trained Frank To elected co-vice-president of Society of Scottish Artists
William Dunne is against a ban. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Dundee residents split over fireworks ban call - as Kirkton Riots anniversary approaches
4

Conversation