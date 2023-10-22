Storm Babet: Brechin residents could be out their homes until Christmas as fundraiser hits £20k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet: Brechin residents could be out their homes until Christmas as fundraiser hits £20k

An Angus councillor said residents will be in temporary homes for an 'extensive period' due to the extreme flooding.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Brechin residents pulled to safety
Hundreds of homes in Brechin were evacuated. Image: Paul Reid

Families in Angus who were evacuated due to heavy flooding during Storm Babet may still be out of their homes by Christmas.

Councillor Gavin Nicol says residents will be in temporary accommodation for an “extensive period” as a result of damage caused by the extreme rainfall.

It comes as a fundraiser to help Brechin locals whose homes were ruined by the flooding has reached £20,000.

The Angus town has been the worst affected area in the region with more than 300 households abandoned while the storm was raging.

One local told us how he feared he was going to die when his home was engulfed by several feet of floodwater.

Rest centres were opened across Tayside to help residents with nowhere else to go.

Storm Babet’s costs could be unprecedented. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

An Arbroath painter was killed after his car was struck by a tree near Forfar just after 5pm on Thursday.

And a woman died after she was swept away by a river while she was on a luxury holiday at an Angus shooting estate.

Angus Council chiefs have vowed they will do everything they can to rehome locals who were evacuated.

The process of assessing the scale of damage left to properties in the wake of the storm has also now begun.

Brechin councillor Gavin Nicol
Angus councillor Gavin Nicol. Image: Angus Council

Speaking on the BBC Sunday Show, Mr Nicol warned that a long few months in limbo lies ahead for families whose homes have been engulfed by water.

Asked how long a wait they face before being able to return, he said: “It’ll be an extensive period.

“It’ll take a fair bit of sorting. These houses won’t be ready by Christmas.”

It’s already been warned the storm may prove to be one of the costliest weather events in Scotland’s history.

Experts estimate the bill may reach an eye-watering £500 million.

Demands for funding

Mr Nicol, who represents the Tories in Brechin, says the local authority will need more financial support in the wake of the storm.

He said: “I’m hoping the first minister will take pity on us and give us some more money.”

The storm has also sparked questions around the suitability of flood defences put in places to protect towns like Brechin.

The current scheme in the Angus town was one of the biggest civil engineering jobs ever undertaken in Angus, but the walls were still breached.

Mr Nicol added: “The weather conditions are changing, probably the goalposts have shifted now. We’re going to have to look at new measures.”

