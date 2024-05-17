Arbroath ‘paper gangsters’ steal ice creams during Planet of the Apes cinema screening

An Arbroath cinema has condemned “paper gangsters” after an evening of unrest.

Staff from Chalmers Filmhouse called the police after a group of youths entered the premises on Thursday evening.

The manager of the Queens Drive venue claimed a staff member was “assaulted” as youths stole ice creams and entered a Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes screening.

Police received reports from the cinema and nearby Pleasureland at around 8pm.

Cinema manager Connie Gallagher said customers and staff shouldn’t have to feel “intimated” at the venue.

On Friday the cinema released images of the youngsters responsible before describing them as “wildlife”.

An online post said: “Unfortunately from time to time local businesses will deal with paper gangsters, the type of reprobates that have no desire to succeed in life, rather they’d enter a business and assault a female member of staff, steal and cause problems for the paying customers.”

Chalmers Filmhouse customers and staff ‘intimidated’ by youths

Connie told The Courier that the incident wasn’t a one-off.

She said: “On the previous occasions there were less of them and they spent time around the front desk making the staff member feel quite intimidated.

“There were seven of them in the cinema this time, one was carrying a fake axe and they were here for about 30 minutes.

“They grabbed handfuls of ice cream.

“It’s such a shame that this has happened.

“I like to think that the cinema is a safe space for anyone in the local community.

“This is something that we would very much like to build on and things like this are awful.

“Customers and staff don’t deserve to feel intimidated like that.”

Angus MP Dave Doogan said he was “concerned” by the scenes that took place at the cinema.

“I have written to Police Scotland to ask them to increase police presence in this area,” he added.

Police offer support to staff at Arbroath venues

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: “During the evening of Thursday, May 16, 2024, we received calls relating to youth anti-social behaviour, linked to an amusement arcade and cinema in Arbroath.

“Officers attended, the youths were traced, their identities confirmed and they were warned regarding their behaviour.

“The local community policing team will offer further support to staff at both venues and address any continuing concerns.

“I would ask for the support of parents and carers, to promote positive behaviours and ensure you know where your children are and what they are doing.

“Anyone with any information about anti-social behaviour, should contact Police Scotland on 101.”