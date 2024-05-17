Arbroath ‘paper gangsters’ steal ice creams during Planet of the Apes cinema screening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath ‘paper gangsters’ steal ice creams during Planet of the Apes cinema screening

Police were called after the 'reprobates' assaulted a female member of staff, it is claimed.

By James Simpson
CCTV images of youths at Arbroath's Chalmers Filmhouse.
CCTV images of youths at Arbroath's Chalmers Filmhouse.

An Arbroath cinema has condemned “paper gangsters” after an evening of unrest.

Staff from Chalmers Filmhouse called the police after a group of youths entered the premises on Thursday evening.

The manager of the Queens Drive venue claimed a staff member was “assaulted” as youths stole ice creams and entered a Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes screening.

Police received reports from the cinema and nearby Pleasureland at around 8pm.

Cinema manager Connie Gallagher said customers and staff shouldn’t have to feel “intimated” at the venue.

Chalmers Filmhouse. Image: Christie & Co

On Friday the cinema released images of the youngsters responsible before describing them as “wildlife”.

An online post said: “Unfortunately from time to time local businesses will deal with paper gangsters, the type of reprobates that have no desire to succeed in life, rather they’d enter a business and assault a female member of staff, steal and cause problems for the paying customers.”

Chalmers Filmhouse customers and staff ‘intimidated’ by youths

Connie told The Courier that the incident wasn’t a one-off.

She said: “On the previous occasions there were less of them and they spent time around the front desk making the staff member feel quite intimidated.

“There were seven of them in the cinema this time, one was carrying a fake axe and they were here for about 30 minutes.

“They grabbed handfuls of ice cream.

“It’s such a shame that this has happened.

“I like to think that the cinema is a safe space for anyone in the local community.

“This is something that we would very much like to build on and things like this are awful.

“Customers and staff don’t deserve to feel intimidated like that.”

General view of the outside of Pleasureland in Arbroath
Police received reports of unrest at Pleasureland in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View

Angus MP Dave Doogan said he was “concerned” by the scenes that took place at the cinema.

“I have written to Police Scotland to ask them to increase police presence in this area,” he added.

Police offer support to staff at Arbroath venues

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: “During the evening of Thursday, May 16, 2024, we received calls relating to youth anti-social behaviour, linked to an amusement arcade and cinema in Arbroath.

“Officers attended, the youths were traced, their identities confirmed and they were warned regarding their behaviour.

“The local community policing team will offer further support to staff at both venues and address any continuing concerns.

“I would ask for the support of parents and carers, to promote positive behaviours and ensure you know where your children are and what they are doing.

“Anyone with any information about anti-social behaviour, should contact Police Scotland on 101.”

