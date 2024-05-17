Live in Dundee? Here is how you can get your liver checked for free

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Live in Dundee? Here is how you can get your liver checked for free

The 'Love Your Liver' mobile screening roadshow will be in City Square this Monday from 10am to 4pm.

Alastair King, chairman of the British Liver Trust.
Alastair King, chairman of the British Liver Trust. Image: British Liver Trust
By Debbie Clarke

One in ten adults in Dundee could be walking around with liver disease and be completely unaware of it, according to the British Liver Trust.

There are no early-stage symptoms for liver disease.

And this is why the charity is urging locals to get their liver checked for free this Monday in the city.

The ‘Love Your Liver’ mobile screening roadshow will be in City Square from 10am to pm on May 20.

Healthcare professionals will be on hand to offer a free online screening test.

This will allow people to find out if they are at risk.

Free liver health scanning will also be available using a non-invasive device.

There will be expert guidance given on how to look after your liver.

Advice on diet, exercise and how to live a healthy lifestyle will also be offered.

Liver disease can be preventable

Alastair King is chairman of the British Liver Trust and is recommended to become the next Lord Mayor of London (subject to election) this November.

He said many cases of liver disease are preventable with some of the main causes being alcohol and obesity.

Viral hepatitis is another cause of liver inflammation and damage.

Alastair says: “This campaign sees our mobile unit going around the country offering liver testing for free.

“It is to raise awareness of the fact that so many people are potentially in danger of liver disease – it’s a big killer.

“We had 1200 people in Scotland alone who died from liver disease in 2022.

“Liver disease has no signs or symptoms and it can be preventable.

“A lot of it is alcohol-related, but it is also about bad diet and obesity.

“If it can be stopped in time it can be prevented from getting worse.

“As the amazing thing about the liver is that – unlike most other organs in the body – it can re-generate.

“So if you cut back on your alcohol intake now, you have a better chance of getting back to a better functioning liver.

“The Love Your Liver roadshow is a great opportunity for people to find out if they are at risk of liver disease.”

The Trust says approximately 10% of the people who have their liver scanned at the mobile unit need to have further checks.

What can people do to cut risk of liver damage?

Alastair continued: “Liver screening is available on the NHS but it can take a long time to get a scan.

“And it would cost a few hundred pounds if you went to a private clinic to have it done.

The 'Love Your Liver' mobile screening roadshow.
The ‘Love Your Liver’ mobile screening roadshow. Image: British Liver Trust

“So here we are offering what is effectively a free service.

We have all the information available in one place with trained specialist nurses who are available for consultation.

“It is also educational.

“We can tell people who are walking past about it if they are asking what we are doing.

“We want to let people know about the things they can do to make sure they aren’t at risk.”

On Tuesday, after Monday’s visit to Dundee, the mobile unit will be heading to Holyrood to offer free liver testing to MSPs.

The British Liver Trust’s Love Your Liver campaign focuses on three simple steps to Love Your Liver back to health.

They include: Drinking within recommended limits and have three consecutive days off alcohol every week.

As well as cutting down on sugar, carbohydrates and fat, and taking more exercise.

People are also urged to  know the risk factors for viral hepatitis and get tested or vaccinated if at risk.

Anyone who can’t attend the event in Dundee can still find out if they are at risk and check your liver health online by doing the online screening test at:  https://www.britishlivertrust.org.uk/screener

More from Health & Wellbeing

Broughty Ferry social worker Marie-Louise Riley was diagnosed with dyspraxia at the age of 50.
Why is Broughty Ferry social worker Marie-Louise 'really proud' to have dyspraxia?
Gill with husband Stan and their newborn daughter Lucy in Ninewells Hospital. Gill is pictured receiving a blood transfusion which was later found to be infected.
Infected blood left Perthshire mum Gill unable to work - now she hopes inquiry…
Example of hoarding disorder in a room
The reality of hoarding is more than just clutter
Dr Mike Ramsay, from the University of Dundee, is offering his top tips for good mental health and they include drinking decaffeinated coffee.
What advice for good mental health do Dundee experts follow themselves?
Steven Hill with his family, Ryan, 6, wife Zara, dog Skye and George, 10.
'Brilliant' Dundee dad Steven won't let 'broken brain' get in the way of family…
Fife mum Michelle opens up about having premature menopause symptoms at the age of 15 and her years of struggle to get a diagnosis. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fife miracle mum Michelle: 'I went through menopause at 15 - and only found…
Justine Williams reflects on her career as a nurse ahead of International Nurses Day 2024
Leeches, plastic surgery and treating DIY injuries: Arbroath nurse Justine reflects on her 20-year…
Our explainer reveals what you should do if you suspect you have a neurodivergent condition and live in Tayside or Fife.
What should I do if I think I am autistic or have ADHD and…
Laura Davidson (left) and mother Gillian Davidson (right) alongside fostered guide dog Rascan.
'It's absolutely my mum's fault!': Forfar guide dog volunteers on 20 years of puppy…
Kirkcaldy photographer Vicki Litster opens up about her battle with crippling anxiety and depression.
How Kirkcaldy photographer Vicki overcame crippling anxiety and depression