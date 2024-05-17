Live in Dundee? Here is how you can get your liver checked for free

One in ten adults in Dundee could be walking around with liver disease and be completely unaware of it, according to the British Liver Trust.

There are no early-stage symptoms for liver disease.

And this is why the charity is urging locals to get their liver checked for free this Monday in the city.

The ‘Love Your Liver’ mobile screening roadshow will be in City Square from 10am to pm on May 20.

Healthcare professionals will be on hand to offer a free online screening test.

This will allow people to find out if they are at risk.

Free liver health scanning will also be available using a non-invasive device.

There will be expert guidance given on how to look after your liver.

Advice on diet, exercise and how to live a healthy lifestyle will also be offered.

Liver disease can be preventable

Alastair King is chairman of the British Liver Trust and is recommended to become the next Lord Mayor of London (subject to election) this November.

He said many cases of liver disease are preventable with some of the main causes being alcohol and obesity.

Viral hepatitis is another cause of liver inflammation and damage.

Alastair says: “This campaign sees our mobile unit going around the country offering liver testing for free.

“It is to raise awareness of the fact that so many people are potentially in danger of liver disease – it’s a big killer.

“We had 1200 people in Scotland alone who died from liver disease in 2022.

“Liver disease has no signs or symptoms and it can be preventable.

“A lot of it is alcohol-related, but it is also about bad diet and obesity.

“If it can be stopped in time it can be prevented from getting worse.

“As the amazing thing about the liver is that – unlike most other organs in the body – it can re-generate.

“So if you cut back on your alcohol intake now, you have a better chance of getting back to a better functioning liver.

“The Love Your Liver roadshow is a great opportunity for people to find out if they are at risk of liver disease.”

The Trust says approximately 10% of the people who have their liver scanned at the mobile unit need to have further checks.

What can people do to cut risk of liver damage?

Alastair continued: “Liver screening is available on the NHS but it can take a long time to get a scan.

“And it would cost a few hundred pounds if you went to a private clinic to have it done.

“So here we are offering what is effectively a free service.

We have all the information available in one place with trained specialist nurses who are available for consultation.

“It is also educational.

“We can tell people who are walking past about it if they are asking what we are doing.

“We want to let people know about the things they can do to make sure they aren’t at risk.”

On Tuesday, after Monday’s visit to Dundee, the mobile unit will be heading to Holyrood to offer free liver testing to MSPs.

The British Liver Trust’s Love Your Liver campaign focuses on three simple steps to Love Your Liver back to health.

They include: Drinking within recommended limits and have three consecutive days off alcohol every week.

As well as cutting down on sugar, carbohydrates and fat, and taking more exercise.

People are also urged to know the risk factors for viral hepatitis and get tested or vaccinated if at risk.

Anyone who can’t attend the event in Dundee can still find out if they are at risk and check your liver health online by doing the online screening test at: https://www.britishlivertrust.org.uk/screener