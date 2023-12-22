Full details of final Dundee Christmas event as Santa visits City Square this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Full details of final Dundee Christmas event as Santa visits City Square this weekend

The free event kicks off at 11am on Saturday.

By Kieran Webster
Dundee's City Square Christmas events come to an end on Saturday. Image: Alan Richardson
Dundee's City Square Christmas events come to an end on Saturday. Image: Alan Richardson

Full details of Dundee’s final Christmas event for 2023 have been revealed.

Santa will be visiting City Square on Saturday to collect letters from children before setting off to the North Pole.

There will also be a chance to meet Raymond the reindeer with his friends Frankie and Baz.

Entry to the Dundee event is free for all.

Timetable for final Dundee Christmas event at City Square

The free event will open at 11am at City Square.

From 11.30am, Raymond the reindeer will be doing a walkabout to meet those in attendance.

Raymond and his friends Frankie and Baz will also be putting on a show at 12.20pm – which promises to bring songs and laughter.

Finally, at 1pm, there will be a chance to wave goodbye to Santa as he picks up Christmas letters before setting off for the North Pole.

Raymond the Reindeer, with friends Frankie and Baz.
Raymond the reindeer with friends Frankie and Baz. Image: Dundee – One City, Many Discoveries/Facebook

Throughout the day, Poppy Bubbles will be delivering “mesmerising” bubbly adventures for all to enjoy.

Saturday’s fun is part of a series of activities that have been put on by Dundee City Council throughout December.

The City Square event is not open on Christmas Eve.

It came after the separate commercial event, Winterfest, was scrapped.

More from Dundee

Brian Clark leaves court after his 2014 conviction. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee pervert caught with nappies, kids' make-up and 1,000 obscene files at Perthshire home
RTC A90 Kinfauns
A90 Perth to Dundee traffic restricted due to crash involving HGV and car
The incident happened at the bottom of Reform Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, 'glassed' in Dundee city centre disturbance
Liff road house fire
Police now confirm Dundee house fire 'not suspicious'
The incident happened on Cheviot Crescent, Dundee.
Dundee engineer drove through children's playpark as he fled police
Graeme Boyle had an £80k cannabis cultivation.
Tayside £80k cannabis farmer grew massive crop to combat 'chronic pain'
Lee Sharp's wife has died
Dundee United pay tribute to partner of assistant manager Lee Sharp who has died
The new app will launch next year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
£11,000 spent on new app reminding Dundonians to put bins out
17
A security camera caught two masked men stealing the items from Fairhurst Walk in Mid Craigie, Dundee.
Video shows thieves swiping £7k bikes to leave Dundee mum 'devastated'
Steven Harper's last known location was at Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France.
Dundee businessman travels to Europe in frantic search for missing brother

Conversation