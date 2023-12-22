Full details of final Dundee Christmas event as Santa visits City Square this weekend

Full details of Dundee’s final Christmas event for 2023 have been revealed.

Santa will be visiting City Square on Saturday to collect letters from children before setting off to the North Pole.

There will also be a chance to meet Raymond the reindeer with his friends Frankie and Baz.

Entry to the Dundee event is free for all.

Timetable for final Dundee Christmas event at City Square

The free event will open at 11am at City Square.

From 11.30am, Raymond the reindeer will be doing a walkabout to meet those in attendance.

Raymond and his friends Frankie and Baz will also be putting on a show at 12.20pm – which promises to bring songs and laughter.

Finally, at 1pm, there will be a chance to wave goodbye to Santa as he picks up Christmas letters before setting off for the North Pole.

Throughout the day, Poppy Bubbles will be delivering “mesmerising” bubbly adventures for all to enjoy.

Saturday’s fun is part of a series of activities that have been put on by Dundee City Council throughout December.

The City Square event is not open on Christmas Eve.

It came after the separate commercial event, Winterfest, was scrapped.