Home News Dundee

Dundee city centre Christmas activities revealed

City Square will once again host a range of events in the lead-up to the big day.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee Christmas 2023
Nutcrackers in City Square last year. Image: Dall Communications

A series of activities to celebrate Christmas in Dundee has been revealed.

City Square will play host to several events in the lead-up to the big day.

Santa will even make an appearance this year.

The activities are in addition to Dundee Winterfest, a separate event being held at City Square.

City Square Christmas festivities start with Dundee Hooley

City Square festivities kick off on November 25 with the Dundee Hooley and carry on up to the weekend before Christmas Day.

Now in its second year, the Dundee Hooley will see festive fun and entertainment in City Square from 3pm.

The streets will be filled with a torchlit procession led by the Lord Provost, accompanied by community groups and performances from Thingumajig Theatre and Urban Moves.

PyroCeltica will also be creating a spectacle with their brand of Celtic Fire theatre.

The event culminates in a Christmas ceilidh with live music provided by Skyrie.

Last year’s Dundee Hooley. Image: Alan Richardson

In preparation for the Dundee Hooley, free lantern-making workshops will be held in City Square on November 22 and 25.

Anyone who wants to be a torch-carrier during the Hooley procession must register for the event on Dundee.com.

From November 30, other activities will be running at City Square each Thursday to Sunday, until 1pm on December 23.

That includes free activities in the Nordic Tipi, where visitors can see Santa, the Dundee Christmas Card themed around A Christmas Carol, illuminated wishing fountains, curling, Pingoo and his new reindeer pals and the opportunity to post a letter to Santa.

christmas dundee
Curling will return to City Square this year. Image: Dall Communications
christmas Dundee
The city centre will be turned into a winter wonderland. Image: Dall Communications

Charity Social Bite will be back with its LED Christmas Tree of Kindness, with the opportunity to take gifts for those who are homeless and vulnerable.

A Christmas Special will also be held on December 2 featuring ice carving, a free unicorn dance party, an appearance from Poppy Bubbles and complimentary face painting.

And on the morning of December 23, Santa will gather letters from Dundee’s children before setting off for the North Pole.

Other Christmas events planned in Dundee communities

Lord Provost Bill Campbell said: “Christmas in Dundee is a truly special time of year and I’m looking forward to seeing City Square lit up again for the season.

“With the installations, activities, performances, and workshops there is something for everyone to enjoy, and with so much free fun on offer, I hope that the families of Dundee can make some truly special memories here this winter.”

Festive celebrations are also being planned in other communities in Dundee.

The city council’s festive fund is providing support to events including the Broughty Ferry Christmas lights switch-on, Menzieshill’s Countdown to Christmas and the West End Christmas Fortnight.

