Broughty Ferry ‘linear’ house plans refused for second time

Plans to build a four-metre wide house in Broughty Ferry have been knocked-back for the second time.

An application to build a three bedroom house on land used as a builder’s yard was first lodged with Dundee City Council last September.

Under the plans, a “linear” house measuring 15.6 metres by just 4.2 metres, and with a height of 6.4 metres, would have been built between existing houses on Fintry Place.

Also included in the plans were parking spaces for two cars.

However, the application attracted eight letters of objection – with complainants raising concerns about the height of the home, a loss of light for neighbouring houses, and the size of the plot.

And in January, planning officials refused the application due to concerns it would have a “detrimental” impact on the surrounding properties.

However the applicant – Ian McDonald – subsequently appealed the refusal, arguing the proposal would provide a “modest and affordable home adding to the choice within the local housing market”.

Refusal challenged

The appeal was heard by members of Dundee City Council’s local review body on Friday.

And despite the appellant’s argument the plans complied with council planning policy, the committee were unconvinced.

Among the concerns raised was the potential impact the new build would have on the neighbouring houses.”

Speaking at Friday’s meeting, councillor Will Dawson said: “There is just too much wrong here for me to do anything but uphold the decision of the appointed officer and refuse.”

The appeal was unanimously refused.