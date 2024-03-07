Rejected plans for 4-metre wide ‘linear’ house in Broughty Ferry set for review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Rejected plans for 4-metre wide ‘linear’ house in Broughty Ferry set for review

Proposals to build a three bedroom house on land used as a builder's yard were rejected earlier this year.

By Laura Devlin
A photomontage of what the 4-metre-wide home would have looked like. Image: Gauldie Wright & Partners Architects Limited/Dundee City Council
A photomontage of what the 4-metre-wide home would have looked like. Image: Gauldie Wright & Partners Architects Limited/Dundee City Council

Rejected plans for a four-metre wide house in Broughty Ferry are set to be reviewed by Dundee councillors.

An application to build a three bedroom house on land used as a builder’s yard was lodged with Dundee City Council last September.

Under the plans, a “linear” house measuring 15.6 metres by just 4.2 metres, and with a height of 6.4 metres, would be built between existing houses on Fintry Place.

Also included in the plans were parking spaces for two cars.

The application was lodged by Dundee-based Gauldie Wright & Partners Architect on behalf of Mr Ian McDonald.

How the Fintry Place site currently looks. Image: Google Street View

But the application attracted eight objections, with complainants raising concerns about the height of the home, privacy, a loss of light for neighbouring houses, damage to trees, and the size of the plot.

Council planning officials subsequently refused the application earlier this year, citing it would have a “detrimental” impact on neighbouring properties.

Officials also determined there were no “material considerations” to justify approval of planning permission.

Appeal for planning permission approval

The man behind the plans is now challenging the decision, saying the proposals comply with council policy.

An appeal statement drafted by Karen Clark Planning Consultancy read: “With regard to the impact on the character of the area, the immediate surrounding area is of very
mixed character with a range of different house and flat types in evidence.

“The proposed small infill site will continue the established residential development pattern of the area while removing a nonconforming use in this well-established residential area.”

The appeal added: “The proposal will provide a modest and affordable home adding to the choice within the local housing market.

“As such, it is respectfully [asked] the application for review is upheld and planning permission granted.

Dundee City Council’s local review body will consider the application at a meeting on Tuesday.

Conversation