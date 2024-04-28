PICTURES: Broughty Ferry’s Dawson Park blooms in cherry blossom delight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PICTURES: Broughty Ferry’s Dawson Park blooms in cherry blossom delight

A breathtaking sight: Dawson Park's cherry blossom trees in full bloom capture the essence of springtime.

One year old Olivia Anderson enjoying the cherry blossom. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
One year old Olivia Anderson enjoying the cherry blossom. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Gemma Bibby & Katherine Ferries

Dawson Park in Broughty Ferry bursts into vibrant hues as cherry blossoms come into full bloom.

Broughty Ferry embraces the essence of spring as the cherry blossoms transform the park into a breathtaking sea of pink and white, a sight to behold.

The picturesque scene has become a must-visit spot for locals seeking a serene escape and a perfect backdrop for photographers.

Cherry blossoms hold deep cultural significance in Japan, where they are revered as a symbol of beauty, renewal, and the fleeting nature of life.

In addition to their cultural symbolism in Japan, cherry blossoms are also associated with themes of renewal, love, and the transience of life in other cultures. They have been depicted in art, literature, and poetry for centuries, serving as a powerful metaphor for the beauty and fragility of existence.

Visitors enjoy walking along the cherry blossom flanked avenue in Dawson Park

Excitement brews among local visitors as young cherry blossom trees have been planted along another path in the park. Anticipation builds as visitors eagerly await the growth and blossoming of these trees in the years to come.

Our photographers went along to capture the beautiful scene.

Fraser, Olivia, 1, and Fiona Anderson on a walk through the cherry blossoms in Dawson Park.
Fraser, Olivia, 1, and Fiona Anderson on a walk through the cherry blossoms in Dawson Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A shower of pink petals: Dawson Park's cherry blossoms in full bloom.
A shower of pink petals: Dawson Park's cherry blossoms in full bloom. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Paws and petals: Dog walkers delight in Dawson Park’s cherry blossom avenue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cherry Blossoms in full bloom at Dawson Park in Dundee.
Cherry Blossoms in full bloom at Dawson Park in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The main avenue of cherry blossom trees in Dawson Park.
The main avenue of cherry blossom trees in Dawson Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jess the Retriever amidst the blooming cherry blossoms.
Jess the Retriever amidst the blooming cherry blossoms: a picture-perfect moment! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nature’s pink confetti lining the path in Dawson Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry’s enchanting cherry blossom spectacle. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The pink of the cherry blossom trees stand out in this aerial view. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
In bloom: Broughty Ferry’s Dawson Park transforms into a floral paradise with cherry blossoms. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The soft elegance of cherry blossom petals at Dawson Park, Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Strolling under a canopy of cherry blossoms in Dawson Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Step into a springtime wonderland at Dawson Park, Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
An aerial view of Dawson Park shows off the pretty trees. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sunny days and cherry blossoms—what more could we ask for? Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cherry blossom trees, with their iconic pink and white flowers, are native to Japan and symbolize beauty and the fleeting nature of life. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The cherry blossom trees are in bloom with visitors flocking to see them in person. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
An aerial view of Dawson Park.
An aerial view of Dawson Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee from above.
Dundee from above. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

