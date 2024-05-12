Pictures as hundreds strip bare for noody dook at Aberdour’s Silver Sands beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pictures as hundreds strip bare for noody dook at Aberdour’s Silver Sands beach

The naked swim event began at 6am.

Braving the cold at Aberdour noody dook! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Braving the cold at Aberdour noody dook! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen & Gemma Bibby

Hundreds enjoyed a naked swim at Aberdour’s Silver Sands beach on Sunday.

The noody dook was the second naked swim fundraiser organised by Carnegie Dunfermline Rotary Club.

Nudity was encouraged but not obligatory at the adults-only event, which began at 6am with a clothed yoga session.

Carnegie Rotary Club called the event “a fundraiser, a personal challenge, a celebration of life, of our own bodies, of nature.”

Most of the £15 entrance fee will help fund its chosen causes.

All images by Kenny Smith /DC Thomson.

 The dip was preceded by a (clothed) warm-up yoga session on the beach.
A moment of contemplation before the plunge! 
Finding inner strength to brave the cold. 
The piper arrives to serenade the dookers. 
Dookers bare all and make their way to the sea. 
In they get with just a bobble hat or two for warmth. 
Hand in hand, friends enter the icy water. 
What a sight! 
The dookers were serenaded by a piper as they took the plunge.
Oof that’s cold! 
Just some gloves for warmth!
Naked and free! 
Wading out!
Friends braved the cold together. 
Feeling euphoric!
Huddling and bobble hats for warmth! 
Time for a selfie!
Friends poised ready for the dip. Can they go in fully?
Pose for the camera! 
Couples supported each other during the dook. 
Friends have a laugh in the freezing water. 
Friends enjoy the event.
Brrrrr! 
Enjoying the cold!
Braving the chilly waters! 
Time for some photos! 
Some fun hats on show!

Conversation