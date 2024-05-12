Fife Pictures as hundreds strip bare for noody dook at Aberdour’s Silver Sands beach The naked swim event began at 6am. Braving the cold at Aberdour noody dook! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Stephen Eighteen & Gemma Bibby May 12 2024, 3:46pm May 12 2024, 3:46pm Share Pictures as hundreds strip bare for noody dook at Aberdour’s Silver Sands beach Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4973067/pictures-naked-swim-noody-dook-aberdour-silver-sands-fife/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds enjoyed a naked swim at Aberdour’s Silver Sands beach on Sunday. The noody dook was the second naked swim fundraiser organised by Carnegie Dunfermline Rotary Club. Nudity was encouraged but not obligatory at the adults-only event, which began at 6am with a clothed yoga session. Carnegie Rotary Club called the event “a fundraiser, a personal challenge, a celebration of life, of our own bodies, of nature.” Most of the £15 entrance fee will help fund its chosen causes. All images by Kenny Smith /DC Thomson. The dip was preceded by a (clothed) warm-up yoga session on the beach. A moment of contemplation before the plunge! Finding inner strength to brave the cold. The piper arrives to serenade the dookers. Dookers bare all and make their way to the sea. In they get with just a bobble hat or two for warmth. Hand in hand, friends enter the icy water. What a sight! The dookers were serenaded by a piper as they took the plunge. Oof that’s cold! Just some gloves for warmth! Naked and free! Wading out! Friends braved the cold together. Feeling euphoric! Huddling and bobble hats for warmth! Time for a selfie! Friends poised ready for the dip. Can they go in fully? Pose for the camera! Couples supported each other during the dook. Friends have a laugh in the freezing water. Friends enjoy the event. Brrrrr! Enjoying the cold! Braving the chilly waters! Time for some photos! Some fun hats on show!
Conversation