Pictures as hundreds strip bare for noody dook at Aberdour’s Silver Sands beach

Hundreds enjoyed a naked swim at Aberdour’s Silver Sands beach on Sunday.

The noody dook was the second naked swim fundraiser organised by Carnegie Dunfermline Rotary Club.

Nudity was encouraged but not obligatory at the adults-only event, which began at 6am with a clothed yoga session.

Carnegie Rotary Club called the event “a fundraiser, a personal challenge, a celebration of life, of our own bodies, of nature.”

Most of the £15 entrance fee will help fund its chosen causes.

All images by Kenny Smith /DC Thomson.