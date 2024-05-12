Race for Life Fife: Best pictures as 1,500 runners take part

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Race for Life Fife: Best pictures as 1,500 runners take part

Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy was a sea of pink as hundreds of people raised cash for Cancer Research UK.

Jessica Denholm, Rachel Hamilton, Emily Smith, Georgia Smart, Poppy Crawford and Ava Henderson took part in the Pretty Muddy Kids event. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Jessica Denholm, Rachel Hamilton, Emily Smith, Georgia Smart, Poppy Crawford and Ava Henderson took part in the Pretty Muddy Kids event. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park was a sea of pink on Sunday as hundreds of runners took part in this year’s Race For Life Fife.

More than 1,500 hardy souls signed up for the 2024 event, raising almost £200,000 for Cancer Research UK.

It included events for all abilities, with 3k, 5k, and 10k races, along with the 5k Pretty Muddy obstacle course.

And for many, it was a day of courage, tears and laughter as they celebrated loved ones who have either survived cancer or lost their lives to it.

First home in the 3k event was Margaret Leithen.

Margaret has lost four stone and was running as part of a 20-strong group from Buckhaven and Glencraig Slimming World.

Meanwhile, David Haining from Glenrothes, crossed the 5k finish line dressed in a kilt.

David Haining of Glenrothes, who ran in memory of wife Linda. Image: Supplied by Cancer Research UK.
David Haining of Glenrothes, who ran in memory of wife Linda. Image: Supplied by Cancer Research UK.

He was part of a family team named Linda’s Army, in memory of David’s wife Linda, who died of breast cancer on April 5.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK‘s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race For Life Fife.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“We’re proud that Race For Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.”

Lisa has now called on everyone who took part in the Kirkcaldy event to pay in their sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture some of the fun.

Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy
Connie Ross, Megan Munrpo, Emma Stewart, Carly Skelton, Neave Hendrie and Abbie Monteith had fun at Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy on Sunday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Race for Life Fife
Entrants near the Beveridge Park finish line. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Race for Life Fife
Pretty Muddey contestants ended up filthy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Race for Life Fife
Carol Marday and Shauna Licznerska celebrate their success. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
There was no avoiding the mud! Image: Supplied by Cancer Research UK.
Race for Life Fife
Pretty Muddey participants land in a mud bath at Race for Life Fife. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Jennifer Page earned her medal. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
You have to laugh! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Girls from Kennoway Star Hearts FC raised £500 for Race for Life Fife. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Carly Miller was the Butterfly Lady on stilts at the Race for Life Fife. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Keep on running. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Race for Life Fife
The Race for Life Fife kids’ race was competitive. Supplied by Cancer Research UK Date
Race for Life Fife
Caitlin Barclay, Jen Glass and Sheryl Robertson had a ball, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Lades and gents in pink at the start of Race for Life Fife. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Bonnie-Ann Ednie was happy to finish. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas and Jackson Mutter at the finish line. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
David Lavender of the Bonny Black Swans Open Swimming club slides down head first. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Elina Creevy celebrates her success with a cartwheel. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
It truly did get pretty muddy! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mud, glorious mud. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Race for Life Fife
Emma Henderson, Claire Henderson, Vicky Gordon, Maura Haddow and Jackie Arnold from The Right Step. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Competitors get down and dirty at Race for Life Fife. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The team from Top Level Fitness looking forward to the Pretty Muddy event. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Robbie Hepburn, Stewart Hepburn, Olivia Lynch and Archie Hepburn. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Oh my goodness. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

