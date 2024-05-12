Race for Life Fife: Best pictures as 1,500 runners take part

Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park was a sea of pink on Sunday as hundreds of runners took part in this year’s Race For Life Fife.

More than 1,500 hardy souls signed up for the 2024 event, raising almost £200,000 for Cancer Research UK.

It included events for all abilities, with 3k, 5k, and 10k races, along with the 5k Pretty Muddy obstacle course.

And for many, it was a day of courage, tears and laughter as they celebrated loved ones who have either survived cancer or lost their lives to it.

First home in the 3k event was Margaret Leithen.

Margaret has lost four stone and was running as part of a 20-strong group from Buckhaven and Glencraig Slimming World.

Meanwhile, David Haining from Glenrothes, crossed the 5k finish line dressed in a kilt.

He was part of a family team named Linda’s Army, in memory of David’s wife Linda, who died of breast cancer on April 5.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK‘s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race For Life Fife.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“We’re proud that Race For Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.”

Lisa has now called on everyone who took part in the Kirkcaldy event to pay in their sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture some of the fun.