Another driver accused of hitting 78mph in a Fife village

The motorist was pulled over in Giffordtown on Monday.

By Finn Nixon
Giffordtown, Fife
Giffordtown, Fife, where the driver was allegedly caught doing 78mph. Image; Google Street View

Another driver has been accused of hitting 78mph while travelling through a Fife village.

Police say the motorist was pulled over in Giffordtown, near Ladybank, just after 5.40pm on Monday.

Officers say the driver was “reported for summons (to court)” on a “dangerous driving” charge after being accused of going at more than double the 40mph speed limit.

It comes just days after a driver was allegedly caught going at the same speed in a 30mph zone in the village of Dairsie, about 10 miles away.

Drivers stopped over speeding and ‘drink-driving’ in Fife

Police in Fife have also stopped a number of other drivers for speeding in recent days.

That includes a motorist allegedly travelling at 49mph in a 30mph zone on Bell Brae in St Andrews at around 1.45am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, an alleged drink-driver was stopped in St Monans in the East Neuk at 11.30am on Sunday and released on a police undertaking.

And on Saturday evening, a driver and their passenger were charged over an alleged lack of insurance in St Andrews, according to posts by police on X.

