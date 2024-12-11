Fife Another driver accused of hitting 78mph in a Fife village The motorist was pulled over in Giffordtown on Monday. By Finn Nixon December 11 2024, 11:38am December 11 2024, 11:38am Share Another driver accused of hitting 78mph in a Fife village Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5142902/another-driver-accused-speeding-78mph-giffordtown-fife/ Copy Link 1 comment Giffordtown, Fife, where the driver was allegedly caught doing 78mph. Image; Google Street View Another driver has been accused of hitting 78mph while travelling through a Fife village. Police say the motorist was pulled over in Giffordtown, near Ladybank, just after 5.40pm on Monday. Officers say the driver was “reported for summons (to court)” on a “dangerous driving” charge after being accused of going at more than double the 40mph speed limit. It comes just days after a driver was allegedly caught going at the same speed in a 30mph zone in the village of Dairsie, about 10 miles away. Drivers stopped over speeding and ‘drink-driving’ in Fife Police in Fife have also stopped a number of other drivers for speeding in recent days. That includes a motorist allegedly travelling at 49mph in a 30mph zone on Bell Brae in St Andrews at around 1.45am on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an alleged drink-driver was stopped in St Monans in the East Neuk at 11.30am on Sunday and released on a police undertaking. And on Saturday evening, a driver and their passenger were charged over an alleged lack of insurance in St Andrews, according to posts by police on X.
