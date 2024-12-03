Man charged with ‘driving at 78mph in 30 zone’ in Fife village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged with ‘driving at 78mph in 30 zone’ in Fife village

Police say they pulled over the driver in the early hours of Sunday morning.

By Finn Nixon
Dairsie Main Street. Image: Google Maps
Dairsie Main Street. Image: Google Maps

Police say they caught a 45-year-old man driving at more than double the speed limit in Dairsie at the weekend.

He was allegedly travelling at 78mph in a 30mph zone when police pulled him over on the Fife village’s Main Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police also reported he was under the influence of alcohol and that there were  passengers in his vehicle at the time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30am on Sunday, officers stopped a vehicle in the Main Street area of Dairsie.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“He has been reported to the procurator fiscal.”

It comes amid police reports of several speeding incidents in North East Fife last week.

On Saturday a driver was caught going at 45mph in a 30mph zone in Kettlebridge.

Officers also spotted a driver doing 59mph in a 40mph limit in the Bow of Fife area.

And last Wednesday police said they caught a driver allegedly travelling at 67mph in a 40mph zone in Guardbridge.

