Man charged with ‘driving at 78mph in 30 zone’ in Fife village

Police say they caught a 45-year-old man driving at more than double the speed limit in Dairsie at the weekend.

He was allegedly travelling at 78mph in a 30mph zone when police pulled him over on the Fife village’s Main Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police also reported he was under the influence of alcohol and that there were passengers in his vehicle at the time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30am on Sunday, officers stopped a vehicle in the Main Street area of Dairsie.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“He has been reported to the procurator fiscal.”

It comes amid police reports of several speeding incidents in North East Fife last week.

On Saturday a driver was caught going at 45mph in a 30mph zone in Kettlebridge.

Officers also spotted a driver doing 59mph in a 40mph limit in the Bow of Fife area.

And last Wednesday police said they caught a driver allegedly travelling at 67mph in a 40mph zone in Guardbridge.