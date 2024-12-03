£32 million hydrogen pipeline is world first for Fife

Construction of the world’s first domestic hydrogen gas pipeline has been completed in Levenmouth.

The H100 development has seen 8.4km of pipes placed under Fife’s streets, dubbed the first of its kind worldwide.

Hydrogen gas, created using renewable electricity generated from a wind turbine off the Fife coast, will flow through the network when it is switched on in the new year.

Homes will be able to use hydrogen, an energy source which does not produce carbon emissions when burned, in specially-converted boilers.

It will be used to power heating systems and cookers in much the same way gas does now.

Work started on the project in March 2023 with trials now not getting underway until at least the first quarter of 2025, three years after first promised.

Fife hydrogen pipeline completed

Residents in Levenmouth still have the opportunity to sign up for the trial to convert their energy systems, dubbed the “green hydrogen community”.

Distribution manager Max Biret said: “I’m thrilled to announce the completion of our green gas network.

“The exceptional teamwork and dedication from our SGN team and our contractors SMART utilities made this possible.

“We’re grateful to the Levenmouth community for your trust, patience, and cooperation.

“Your support has been invaluable in helping us deliver a high-quality project on schedule.

“Having this new network in place means we can start converting customers to green hydrogen once our production and storage site is ready next year.

“We’re still welcoming more customers to join if you live in the network area. We’ll support you every step of the way through your energy transition.”

Fife gas engineers trained

And gas engineers will be “upskilled” with training funded by SGN at Fife College, who will also launch their new hydrogen training facility in the new year.

Fifer and SMART utilities construction manager Stuart Russell added: “I was born and bred in Fife and feel very proud to be delivering this world first green energy project for the local community.

“I’m delighted to see that so many local people have taken the opportunity to be part of this first of its kind decarbonisation scheme.”