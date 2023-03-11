Fife families will be green hydrogen pioneers – but will the experimental fuel ever really heat our homes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Fife families will be green hydrogen pioneers – but will the experimental fuel ever really heat our homes?

By Peter John Meiklem
March 11 2023, 6.00am
SGN H100 Fife project director Chris Park, leader of Fife Council Cllr David Ross, SGN CEO Mark Wild OBE and Fife Council executive director of enterprise and environment Ken Gourlay. Image: SGN.
SGN H100 Fife project director Chris Park, leader of Fife Council Cllr David Ross, SGN CEO Mark Wild OBE and Fife Council executive director of enterprise and environment Ken Gourlay. Image: SGN.

How will we heat our homes while stopping using expensive, polluting fossil fuels?

That’s a question discussed around many kitchen tables. And not only because of the latest cold snap.

More than 270 households in Buckhaven and Methil will help to answer it.

Gas company SGN are running the world’s first green hydrogen heating project. That’s the H100 project in Levenmouth.

Project bosses have just confirmed they have the 270 minimum volunteers they need to start the trial.

The project will provide data to the UK Government to inform decisions on the future of the fuel.

UK homes could 100% powered by hydrogen in 12 years

SGN bosses and councillors celebrated construction starting on the H100 Fife hydrogen homes demonstration facility on Wednesday.

Leaders at the company believe the whole country could be “100%” hydrogen in 12 years.

But these milestones for the SGN project come after a difficult few years working to attract enough volunteers to make this initial trial work.

A diagram showing how the H100 project will work.

Promises of a new hydrogen boiler and appliances were not immediately attractive enough to secure the anticipated early swell of interest.

Some academics and green groups have also attacked the scheme.

The gas industry supports green hydrogen and its role in pushing us down the path to net zero. One natural gas boiler salesman recently tried to seal the deal with me by promising his new set up was ‘hydrogen ready’.

Green groups attack green H100 hydrogen project

But, for others, hydrogen power is a dead end, at least as far as home heating goes.

Green hydrogen is made by splitting water using energy from renewables, most probably wind power. (Its far less eco-friendly cousin blue hydrogen uses gas and relies on untested carbon capture technology.)

Some analysts claim it would require half the UK’s offshore wind capacity to create enough hydrogen to meet the UK government’s ambition to use the fuel in heating.

Others think hydrogen is better suited to other parts of the economy – such as aviation or power  – while others highlight water supply issues.

So, critics believe, we should double down on existing – and more proven – technology instead. For heating homes, that means ground and air source heat pumps and better insulation.

The Courier received lots of unsolicited comment from various groups last year attacking the H100 project.

“Trials like H100 Fife continue to give the public the misleading impression that hydrogen is a viable way to decarbonise home heating,” said Elizabeth Leighton, director of a group called Existing Homes Alliance.

That is cold comfort to those Fifers now ready to test the idea, providing data that will be used UK wide.

Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee visited the H100 project in May last year as part of its investigation into hydrogen and carbon capture.

The cross party group has just published its findings, concluding “the evidence in favour of mandating hydrogen-ready boilers in all suitable properties at the earliest opportunity is convincing.”

The group acknowledged “there is still a substantial amount of work being done that will determine its eventual use.”

Which is what volunteers in Buckhaven and Denbeath will do when the SGN test network goes live. Company bosses are now promising that in 2024, two years later than first hoped. 

[[title]]

[[text]]
Editor's Picks

Most Commented