‘I was thrown in at the deep end’: Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan is bringing his tour to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

‘I was thrown in at the deep end’: Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan is bringing his tour to Dundee

By Michael Alexander
March 11 2023, 6.00am
Gordon Buchanan. Image: Freddie Claire
Gordon Buchanan. Image: Freddie Claire

After a sell-out tour last year, celebrated Scottish wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan is going back on the road.

One of the most prominent wildlife presenters and filmmakers working today, he’s produced some of the most popular wildlife programmes on the BBC.

Now, as his tour brings him to the Whitehall Theatre in Dundee for an ‘audience with’ type event on March 14, Gordon will be taking a look back at his incredible 30 years working both behind and in front of the camera.

Was filmmaking his destiny?

It’s being described as a “rare opportunity to discover what has driven his career” and what are his most favourite wildlife encounters.

His work includes the nature documentaries Reindeer Family and Me, Tribes, Predators and Me, The Polar Bear Family and Me and Life in the Snow.

But was the 50-year-old who was born in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, always destined to pursue his award-winning career?

Gordon Buchanan. Image: Freddie Claire

“I grew up on the Isle of Mull, which is a very wild part of Scotland, and I think that drove my passion for being outside, and close to nature,” said Gordon in an interview.

“School didn’t do it for me: academically I wasn’t really present -all I wanted was to be outside, and the classroom was torture.

“I was a daydreamer, and I always knew I was never going to work in an office.

“I’d see the scallop divers, and I’d think: that’s a really good way to spend your working life.”

Influenced by David Attenborough

Growing up in the late 1970s and 1980s, Gordon was influenced by David Attenborough’s documentaries on the TV – and he “devoured” them.

He describes the legendary naturalist as “tremendous”.

With a career that’s lasted so long, Gordon regards Attenborough as “such an important voice” and someone who has so much respect, right across the globe.

Wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan.

Gordon thought his admiration for him could go no higher.

That was until he met him and it soared even more.

But in terms of how he himself got into making wildlife films, Gordon explains that he was very much thrown “right in at the deep end”.

He was 17, and working in a restaurant on Mull at weekends and evenings to earn a bit of money – and the husband of the owner was a cameraman.

He was going to Sierra Leone for 18 months to make a film about the animals in the Gola rainforest, and he asked Gordon if he wanted to come along as his assistant.

“I knew nothing about what it involved,” he recalled, “and I had no idea really what I was getting into – but I knew it was the sort of life I wanted, and I never wavered from that belief.

“So having never been abroad – never even been on a plane – there I was a month after leaving school, setting off for a year and a half on the other side of the world.

“But if getting there was serendipity, and while it was definitely the best break I ever had, those 18 months were tough going.

“I was so young, and being so far from home was hard. But I knew it was the way forward.

“I knew it was an incredible opportunity – and I knew I’d be able to build on it and move into the life I’d love.”

How has his career changed?

Gordon, who in 2020 was awarded an MBE for his services to conservation and wildlife filmmaking, is on his way to Brazil for a conservation series filming jaguars at the time of this interview.

Big cats are the pinnacle for him. He describes watching them hunt as “utterly fascinating”.

Gordon Buchanan. Image: Graham Macfarlane

The technology around wildlife filming has changed hugely over the three decades since he started out.

“It’s always been about showing viewers the parts of nature we’ve never been able to see before, and technology allows us to do that more and more,” he said.

But the other huge change across the years has been the increased realisation about how vulnerable and fragile these areas of the world where they film actually are.

“Thirty years ago we didn’t know – the world was a lot bigger then, and we simply didn’t realise the impact human beings were having on wildlife,” he added.

“Now we understand that so much better, and I’m acutely aware of it in every way, from my own carbon footprint to questions around changes that need to be made by governments across the globe, if we’re going to stop the damage.

Gordon Buchanan. Image: Freddie Claire

“Right now we’re losing animals before we even knew their species existed – that’s a tragedy.”

Does he have hope for the future?

Despite the immense difficulties facing the planet and biodiversity, he does have hope for the future.

He spent time at COP26, in his home city of Glasgow, and he was really moved by how children and young people are making their voices heard.

“At the moment it’s ‘the suits’ who are making the decisions – but soon it will be the turn of the new generation, and they’re going to understand the climate emergency in a very different way, which I think will make for real change,” he said.

“My growing-up years were the 1980s, when we were all in awe of the US and consumption – it was all about big cars and having stuff.

“But the mentality has changed, and tomorrow’s decision-makers are being formed by that.”

Gordon Buchanan. Image: Freddie Claire

Asked how it feels being somewhere really remote when he’s making a film, Gordon says that when he’s trying to witness something that requires great sensitivity, it’s best to be on his own.

But usually he’s working in a team of four – the camera operator, sound operator and director.

They tend to be a pretty tight bunch, he says, because they are relying heavily on one another, especially when they’re in a dangerous situation.

In Animals with Cameras, Gordon works with scientists to put cameras onto animals, revealing unique footage and amazing discoveries about their lives.

But how did the concept come about, and are the animals ok with it?

“We knew Animals with Cameras was a great idea a long time ago,” he said, “but the technology had to get there.

“And it’s so good that it has, because it’s one of those programmes that really captures the imagination, and also it’s about genuinely seeing animal behaviour without human interference.

“We’re very careful about making sure the camera-carrying animals aren’t upset – we have very strict rules about the weight they can carry.

“If they weren’t comfortable with it they wouldn’t behave naturally, and that wouldn’t work from the point of view of the programme either.”

What are his career highlights?

Gordon surely has a lot of contenders for career highlights.

But asked if there’s any that stand out, he’s willing to select a few.

Gordon Buchanan with a walrus

“A few years ago I was working with Arctic wolves on Ellesmere Island in Canada,” he said.

“It’s really remote, there are no people there.

“I got to meet a pack of wolves who had no preconceptions whatsoever about humans.

“What I realised is that wolves have been vilified for centuries by humans – but they’ve been totally misrepresented.

“They’re actually highly intelligent animals, and I felt honoured to spend time with them.

“Another incredible moment for me was seeing polar bear cubs emerge into the world for the first time.

Gordon Buchanan in Snow Cats and Me. Image: Jonny Young

“They’d been in their winter den, under the snow, for the first four months of their lives, and I was there to see them coming out into the daylight, seeing what was outside, exploring it with a sense of wonder.

“I remember thinking about the lives they had ahead: it’s incredibly tough to find food, to live the way they do.

“And yet it’s the life they’re equipped to live.

“Another amazing time was the two years I spent living in Brazil, travelling up the Amazon by boat.

Gordon Buchanan’s 2019 series Equator from the Air showed the delicate balance between humans and nature.

“I remember the incredible sense of awe at being in the last great wilderness on the planet – that memory has stayed with me, and it always will.”

Asked if he’s ever found himself in danger and if so what sort of scary situations has he been in, he added: “I’ve been chased by bears, tigers and elephants – but not all at the same time.

“And let me tell you: that’s when you discover how fast you really can run!”

Ticket details for Dundee

Gordon Buchanan: 30 years in the Wild is at the Whitehall Theatre, Dundee, on March 14.

For ticket information go to whitehalltheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173635142

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Each false alarm costs nearly £2,000. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee and Angus schoolkids set off eight 'malicious' fire alarms every month last year
Veteran Charlie Reid at Black Watch Parade at the waterfront. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Black Watch veteran in ambitious plan for £100k Dundee Waterfront memorial
Kane Hester at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose four cleared in Kane Hester 'football betting scam' trial
Campaigners against plans for a proposed crematorium in Duntrune, north of Dundee, hope Angus Council will reject the application on Tuesday. Image: Paul Reid/DCT Media
Campaigner hopes Angus Council will refuse crematorium appeal
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
Rubbish dumped at Middleton Wood in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tyres, oil canisters and household rubbish dumped at Dundee woodland
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved 'safely' after two hours of delays for drivers
Frederick Burge, 89, was found dead last month.
Dundee man accused of pensioner's murder has trial set
Broughty Ferryrailway station.image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Trains disrupted between Dundee and Arbroath due to broken track
Jason Forrest targeted his neighbour in Balunie Avenue.
Dundee thug assaulted 82-year-old neighbour during 'terrifying' robbery

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman left trapped in car after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…
Heavy snow fell overnight. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's League One match versus Peterhead OFF following pitch inspection
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
Robbie Coltrane and Emma Thomson in Tutti Frutti.
From a small room to vast studios - 100 years of the BBC in…
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis 'Dairy milk' bars in shipping container
Members of the Antonine Guard who celebrate Scotland’s Roman past at Ardoch fort, Braco. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Could Blairgowrie have become the Roman capital of Scotland?
Herring Gull at Johnshaven. Image: Keith Broomfield
Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon

Editor's Picks

Most Commented