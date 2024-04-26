Dundee residents call to save under-threat bus stop amid council axe proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee residents call to save under-threat bus stop amid council axe proposals

Locals living in St Mary's held an emergency meeting to discuss plans to remove the stop outside the community centre.

By Laura Devlin
Alice Bovill and her dog 'Brodie' with some of the local residents who use the at risk bus stop outside the St Mary's Community Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Alice Bovill and her dog 'Brodie' with some of the local residents who use the at risk bus stop outside the St Mary's Community Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Angry Dundee residents have called on the local authority to rethink proposals to remove dozens of bus stops across the city.

Locals living in St Mary’s held an emergency meeting to discuss the plans to remove the stop outside the community centre on St Kilda Road.

The plan is part of wider proposals from Dundee City Council’s sustainable transport team to axe stops across the city in an effort to reduce journey times. 

The local authority is responsible for the provision and maintenance of approximately 1,000 bus stops, including 350 with shelters.

Fears for community if stop removed

A consultation is currently being carried out with councillors, bus companies, and community groups to gauge the feeling on the proposals.

But Alice Bovill, chair of the St. Mary’s residents association, says she fears older people and those with disabilities will be negatively impacted by the plans.

Alice Bovill at the bus stop outside the St Mary’s Community Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“The bus stop is right outside the community centre, next to the church, and it’s absolutely essential that we keep it”, she said.

“I don’t think we can afford to let a stop go in St Kilda Road. It’s quite a long road and we only have three stops as it is.

“So if it’s down to two – one at the top and one at the bottom – I personally would not be able to walk that length.”

The stop serves the St Mary’s Community Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.

Alice added: “There was well over 40 or 50 people there at the meeting, it was a good show. They did not stop speaking and they had intelligent questions to ask.

“We are now going down the road of collecting individual letters (of objections) to send to the council and we will assist at the centre with that.”

Council says no decision has been made

Dundee City Council has said no decision has been taken on the proposals and they will consider all responses to the consultation.

In an earlier statement, a spokesperson said: “As part of the council’s sustainable transport delivery plan, which was unanimously agreed by councillors last year, the council is currently consulting on the option to improve bus journey times in the city by reducing the number of stops.

“In considering this option the council is reaching out to community groups, bus operators and equality/access groups to gather their views and all responses will be very carefully considered.

“No decisions have been taken and should a bus stop reduction programme be promoted this would be reported to the relevant council committee for consideration of approval.”

