Dundee residents call to save under-threat bus stop amid council axe proposals

Angry Dundee residents have called on the local authority to rethink proposals to remove dozens of bus stops across the city.

Locals living in St Mary’s held an emergency meeting to discuss the plans to remove the stop outside the community centre on St Kilda Road.

The plan is part of wider proposals from Dundee City Council’s sustainable transport team to axe stops across the city in an effort to reduce journey times.

The local authority is responsible for the provision and maintenance of approximately 1,000 bus stops, including 350 with shelters.

Fears for community if stop removed

A consultation is currently being carried out with councillors, bus companies, and community groups to gauge the feeling on the proposals.

But Alice Bovill, chair of the St. Mary’s residents association, says she fears older people and those with disabilities will be negatively impacted by the plans.

“The bus stop is right outside the community centre, next to the church, and it’s absolutely essential that we keep it”, she said.

“I don’t think we can afford to let a stop go in St Kilda Road. It’s quite a long road and we only have three stops as it is.

“So if it’s down to two – one at the top and one at the bottom – I personally would not be able to walk that length.”

Alice added: “There was well over 40 or 50 people there at the meeting, it was a good show. They did not stop speaking and they had intelligent questions to ask.

“We are now going down the road of collecting individual letters (of objections) to send to the council and we will assist at the centre with that.”

Council says no decision has been made

Dundee City Council has said no decision has been taken on the proposals and they will consider all responses to the consultation.

In an earlier statement, a spokesperson said: “As part of the council’s sustainable transport delivery plan, which was unanimously agreed by councillors last year, the council is currently consulting on the option to improve bus journey times in the city by reducing the number of stops.

“In considering this option the council is reaching out to community groups, bus operators and equality/access groups to gather their views and all responses will be very carefully considered.

“No decisions have been taken and should a bus stop reduction programme be promoted this would be reported to the relevant council committee for consideration of approval.”