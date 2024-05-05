What is happening at former Antalia site in Dundee city centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

What is happening at former Antalia site in Dundee city centre?

In 2021 Dundee City Council approved proposals to convert the six-storey block on the corner of Whitehall Crescent and Crichton Street into flats.

By Laura Devlin
Work is underway at the former Antalia restaurant on Crichton Street. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.
Work is underway at the former Antalia restaurant on Crichton Street. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.

Work on a new Dundee city centre apartment block appears to be finally underway – two-and-a-half years after the plans were approved.

In November 2021, Dundee City Council gave the green-light to proposals to convert the six-storey block on the corner of Whitehall Crescent and Crichton Street into flats.

The block is above the former Mediterranean restaurant Antalia.

Under the plans, submitted by Glasgow-based Joup Property Ltd, 13 two-bedroom and one three-bedroom apartment will be created across the five upper floors.

It will also see the building given “modern brick cladding” to fit in better with surrounding properties.

A restaurant will also be retained on the ground floor of the property.

An earlier CGI image of how the block could look. Image: Jon Frullani Architect.

But despite the application being approved by the local authority more than two years ago, by the start of this year work had yet to begin on the block.

And pictures taken by The Courier in February showed the exterior boarded up and covered in graffiti.

However, construction work now appears to have begun at the site – with the windows stripped out and fencing erected around the building.

There is no indication at this stage when the work will be completed by. Representatives of Joup did not respond to requests for comment.

Multiple plans for tower block

The Crichton Street site has been subject to a number of planning applications over the years.

In 2016, plans were lodged by Assurance Developments Ltd to redevelop the location as a hotel, apartments, and a rooftop restaurant.

The office block in February. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

However a year later, the same firm made a bid to convert the block into 27 homes with a rooftop terrace.

Neither of these came to fruition and in 2020, a fresh application was submitted by Jamal Property World to form 16 flats, a rooftop extension and a restaurant on the ground floor.

A further application, by Joup Ltd, was lodged in August 2021.

A building warrant application was also submitted in March this year seeking permission to fit out the vacant ground floor into a café.

More from Dundee

Work is underway at the former Antalia restaurant on Crichton Street. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.
Man, 44, charged after Dundee city centre disturbance
Work is underway at the former Antalia restaurant on Crichton Street. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.
Man charged after ‘assaulting’ police officer in Dundee
Work is underway at the former Antalia restaurant on Crichton Street. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.
Dundee carnival-goers could feature in new BBC documentary
Football flares teen must behave after Dundee bus bust
Work is underway at the former Antalia restaurant on Crichton Street. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.
Former Dundee Chinese buffet restaurant in great Waterfront location up for sale
Derek Mawhinney
Dundee property developer acquitted of 'hole in the head' hammer attack
Work is underway at the former Antalia restaurant on Crichton Street. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.
Police descend on Dundee taxi rank after 'big commotion'
Work is underway at the former Antalia restaurant on Crichton Street. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.
Broughty Ferry 'linear' house plans refused for second time
3
Harris and Katie McNeill outside Eastfield on Perth Road venue.
Chef aims to 'champion Scottish produce' at new Dundee West End restaurant
Work is underway at the former Antalia restaurant on Crichton Street. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to host over 30s garden party

Conversation