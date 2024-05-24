Residents hear ‘explosion’ as van torched on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Residents hear ‘explosion’ as van torched on Dundee street

Firefighters and police were called after flames were seen shooting into the air.

By James Simpson
Burnt-out van in Saggar Street, Dundee.
The burnt-out van in Saggar Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Residents scrambled to move their cars after a van was torched on a Dundee street.

Emergency services attended at Saggar Street on Thursday night as flames were shooting into the air from a Volkswagen van.

The incident, which happened near the junction with Colinton Place, is being treated as wilful.

One local woman said she contacted emergency services shortly before 11pm after looking out of her window.

The van was badly damaged on Saggar Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police are investigating the incident. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.

She said: “I just heard an explosion, there was dust coming from the fire that I could see.

“When I called the emergency services they advised someone else had already called.

“The van is a wreck.

“After hearing what’s happened it’s given me a scare.”

Fears fire would spread

Another resident said he’d heard a “bang” before going out to look at the scene.

He said: “The flames were scorching the tree where the van was directly parked under.

“Folk were moving their vehicles out of the way just in case the fire spread.

“The fire crews arrived, then the police came shortly after.

“People were out filming it on their phones.”

Firefighters remained at the scene for more than an hour. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Firefighters remained at the scene for more than an hour after an appliance from Macalpine Road fire station tackled the blaze.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a vehicle fire in Saggar Street at 10.59pm.

“Crews used one hose reel jet and breathing apparatus.

“We left the scene at 12.04am on Friday.”

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 11.15pm on Thursday, May 23, 2024, we received a report of a van on fire in Saggar Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

Neil Mooney used the pumps at Asda Dundee West Superstore. Image: Supplied/Google Street View
Dundee man left with no money for days after £99 'holding' fee taken at…
NHS Tayside. Image: Shutterstock
NHS Tayside apologises to patient after withholding heart medication led to dangerous blood clots
Our High Street Summit event saw an audience of readers and local business owners enaging with a panel of experts. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
High Street summit sparked debate on Dundee city centre - here are our conclusions
Two millionth visitor Jenny Gaskell with museum director Leonie Bell and councillor Steven Rom. Image: V&A Dundee.
V&A Dundee welcomes its two millionth visitor
The railway line is blocked between Dundee and Perth by a fallen tree.
Disruption after tree blocked railway line near Dundee
The crash on Queen Street. Image: Mark Asquith/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after Broughty Ferry crash closes main road for over 7…
Christopher Anderson. at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Former maintenance manager admits embezzling £5k from Piperdam resort
Alan Baillie.
Dundee lawyer, 66, who left client in ‘emotional turmoil' banned after second misconduct case
Step into the creative minds of DJCAD’s talented undergrads at this year’s Degree Show. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
First look at Dundee 2024 art degree show as students showcase talents
Shane Lee was named Rising Star at the awards
Dundee M&S worker who cares for relative with cerebral palsy has 'outstanding' dedication

Conversation