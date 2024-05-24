Residents hear ‘explosion’ as van torched on Dundee street

Residents scrambled to move their cars after a van was torched on a Dundee street.

Emergency services attended at Saggar Street on Thursday night as flames were shooting into the air from a Volkswagen van.

The incident, which happened near the junction with Colinton Place, is being treated as wilful.

One local woman said she contacted emergency services shortly before 11pm after looking out of her window.

She said: “I just heard an explosion, there was dust coming from the fire that I could see.

“When I called the emergency services they advised someone else had already called.

“The van is a wreck.

“After hearing what’s happened it’s given me a scare.”

Fears fire would spread

Another resident said he’d heard a “bang” before going out to look at the scene.

He said: “The flames were scorching the tree where the van was directly parked under.

“Folk were moving their vehicles out of the way just in case the fire spread.

“The fire crews arrived, then the police came shortly after.

“People were out filming it on their phones.”

Firefighters remained at the scene for more than an hour after an appliance from Macalpine Road fire station tackled the blaze.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a vehicle fire in Saggar Street at 10.59pm.

“Crews used one hose reel jet and breathing apparatus.

“We left the scene at 12.04am on Friday.”

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 11.15pm on Thursday, May 23, 2024, we received a report of a van on fire in Saggar Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”