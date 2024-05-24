High Street summit sparked debate on Dundee city centre – here are our conclusions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

High Street summit sparked debate on Dundee city centre – here are our conclusions

The health of our high street matters - that's why the Courier data journalism team have produced a white paper on the current state of Dundee city centre.

Our High Street Summit event saw an audience of readers and local business owners enaging with a panel of experts. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Lesley-Anne Kelly

The Courier data journalism team have been tracking the health of Dundee’s high streets for close to a year now.

In May we used that data to fuel action and hosted a live event at our Meadowside office – our High Street Summit.

We brought together an audience of readers and local business owners and assembled a panel comprised of council administration leader John Alexander, Chamber of Commerce president Kelly-Anne Fairweather, urban planning expert Dr Husam Alwaer, entrepreneur Ron Smith and executive director of the high street task force Matt Colledge.

The Courier's High Street Summit event featured The Courier editor David Clegg, Matt Colledge of Altrincham Forward, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, Ron Smith of Glamis Investments, urban planning expert Dr Husam Alwaer and Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce president Kelly-Anne Fairweather, all pictured sitting on a platform before the crowd.
The interaction between the audience and panel members made for a lively discussion.

Our high street campaign successfully led to Dundee City Council committing to providing an additional £200,000 to fund street cleaning to make the city centre a more inviting environment.

Levelling up, vacant units and our summit white paper on Dundee high street

There was also recently an announcement detailing a £20 million levelling up funding pot that had been allocated to Dundee.

The plans for this detail funding to spruce up vacant high street units as well as finding a permanent home for the Dundee Museum of Transport.

We’ve now compiled an in-depth analysis of all of our work so far into a white paper for subscribers.

Click the banner below to download it.

A banner stating: Read our High Street summit white paper

We will continue to track the progress of the issue of vacant units in our high streets and will keep our readers updated on whether the recent funding announcements are leading to positive movement in the data.

  • We’re always keen to hear from readers with comments or suggestions of data journalism that would make an impact in their communities. You can get in touch via email at lkelly@dcthomson.co.uk

