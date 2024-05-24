High Street summit sparked debate on Dundee city centre – here are our conclusions

The Courier data journalism team have been tracking the health of Dundee’s high streets for close to a year now.

In May we used that data to fuel action and hosted a live event at our Meadowside office – our High Street Summit.

We brought together an audience of readers and local business owners and assembled a panel comprised of council administration leader John Alexander, Chamber of Commerce president Kelly-Anne Fairweather, urban planning expert Dr Husam Alwaer, entrepreneur Ron Smith and executive director of the high street task force Matt Colledge.

The interaction between the audience and panel members made for a lively discussion.

Our high street campaign successfully led to Dundee City Council committing to providing an additional £200,000 to fund street cleaning to make the city centre a more inviting environment.

Levelling up, vacant units and our summit white paper on Dundee high street

There was also recently an announcement detailing a £20 million levelling up funding pot that had been allocated to Dundee.

The plans for this detail funding to spruce up vacant high street units as well as finding a permanent home for the Dundee Museum of Transport.

We’ve now compiled an in-depth analysis of all of our work so far into a white paper for subscribers.

Click the banner below to download it.

We will continue to track the progress of the issue of vacant units in our high streets and will keep our readers updated on whether the recent funding announcements are leading to positive movement in the data.