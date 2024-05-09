Dundee £20 million levelling up plans include new office block and transport museum push

Dundee is to receive £20 million funding to build a new Waterfront office block, support the city’s educational establishments and spruce up the High Street.

And Dundee Museum of Transport will be awarded £1.2m to develop its long-awaited new attraction at Maryfield Tram Depot.

The UK Government has committed to providing the cash “very soon” with the money having to be used within the next 12 months

The funding comes as part of the Levelling Up partnership between the UK and Scottish governments, Dundee City Council and other stakeholders.

Around £3million will go toward a new office block development at the Waterfront which government minister Jacob Young said would offer “new employment opportunities” for Dundee residents.

Dundee and Angus College will receive £5m, including money to develop a new campus building.

Dundee University’s school of life sciences will receive £2m towards its targeted protein degradation centre.

Dundee City Council will be given £2m to spend on grass-roots youth projects, to be decided by councillors.

And additional money will be made available for the council to clean-up the city centre, including updating derelict shop-fronts.

More money for Active Travel and a legal tech training centre will also be made available.

Dundee Matters

It follows The Courier’s Dundee Matters campaign for the city’s High Street, which helped secure £200,000 extra council funding to clean-up shop fronts and streets.

The money from the UK Government will be in addition to this council commitment.

Speaking with The Courier during a whistle-stop tour of the city, Mr Young said: “The £20m levelling up partnership has been developed in conjunction with the Scottish Government and the council, as well as different stakeholders.

“And it’s really to try and meet the needs and opportunities of the city.

“So whether that is attracting new businesses, or whether it’s building on the success of Dundee University and Dundee and Angus College, and seeing them expand further and give young people the skills that they need,

“Or enhancing some of the fantastic buildings and infrastructure that we see in Dundee centre.

“So that’s really what the whole package is. It is £20m in total. And I really hope it benefits the people of the city and gives them new opportunities.”

Improvements for the High Street

Asked how the government was helping tackle issues afflicting High Streets, Mr Young said the money would help with regenerate older, derelict buildings to their past glory.

“There’s aspects of the High Street the council have worked intensely on, such as Union Street, that I saw while I was walking around, that really seen a revival.

“But obviously, we recognise the challenges with High Streets across the country, not just in Dundee.

“I think it is great to see that as part of this partnership, we’re giving money to the council to help spruce up some of the old heritage buildings that can’t currently be used, that are currently sitting derelict and can bring new opportunities there.

“And I think when we can attract more people into the city centre and more businesses in the city centre that will help the High Street as well.”

New office block for Dundee Waterfront

And when asked about funding for another new office development at the Waterfront, Mr Young said: “It means that, you know, we’ve already seen the investment down on the Waterfront, with new office blocks being being put up and new businesses moving in.

“I think the council said the office block that is being built at the moment, already has two tenants in, creating new opportunities for people in Dundee.

“And that’s what we want to see.

“We want to see people here in the city able to access employment locally.”