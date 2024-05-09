Dundee £20 million levelling up plans include new office block and transport museum push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee £20 million levelling up plans include new office block and transport museum push

The UK Government is committing £20 million for institutions across Dundee.

By Paul Malik
Parliamentary undersecretary of state for levelling up, Jacob Young MP, talks with councillors John Alexander and Steven Rome at the V&A following the £20 million funding announcement for Dundee. Image: Mark Thomas/ Dundee City Council
Parliamentary undersecretary of state for levelling up, Jacob Young MP, talks with councillors John Alexander and Steven Rome at the V&A following the £20 million funding announcement for Dundee. Image: Mark Thomas/ Dundee City Council

Dundee is to receive £20 million funding to build a new Waterfront office block, support the city’s educational establishments and spruce up the High Street.

And Dundee Museum of Transport will be awarded £1.2m to develop its long-awaited new attraction at Maryfield Tram Depot.

The UK Government has committed to providing the cash “very soon” with the money having to be used within the next 12 months

The funding comes as part of the Levelling Up partnership between the UK and Scottish governments, Dundee City Council and other stakeholders.

Around £3million will go toward a new office block development at the Waterfront which government minister Jacob Young said would offer “new employment opportunities” for Dundee residents.

Dundee and Angus College will receive £5m, including money to develop a new campus building.

Dundee University’s school of life sciences will receive £2m towards its targeted protein degradation centre.

Dundee City Council will be given £2m to spend on grass-roots youth projects, to be decided by councillors.

And additional money will be made available for the council to clean-up the city centre, including updating derelict shop-fronts.

More money for Active Travel and a legal tech training centre will also be made available.

Dundee Matters

It follows The Courier’s Dundee Matters campaign for the city’s High Street, which helped secure £200,000 extra council funding to clean-up shop fronts and streets.

The money from the UK Government will be in addition to this council commitment.

Speaking with The Courier during a whistle-stop tour of the city, Mr Young said: “The £20m levelling up partnership has been developed in conjunction with the Scottish Government and the council, as well as different stakeholders.

“And it’s really to try and meet the needs and opportunities of the city.

“So whether that is attracting new businesses, or whether it’s building on the success of Dundee University and Dundee and Angus College, and seeing them expand further and give young people the skills that they need,

“Or enhancing some of the fantastic buildings and infrastructure that we see in Dundee centre.

“So that’s really what the whole package is. It is £20m in total. And I really hope it benefits the people of the city and gives them new opportunities.”

Improvements for the High Street

Asked how the government was helping tackle issues afflicting High Streets, Mr Young said the money would help with regenerate older, derelict buildings to their past glory.

“There’s aspects of the High Street the council have worked intensely on, such as Union Street, that I saw while I was walking around, that really seen a revival.

Commercial Street has the highest vacancy rate in the city centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“But obviously, we recognise the challenges with High Streets across the country, not just in Dundee.

“I think it is great to see that as part of this partnership, we’re giving money to the council to help spruce up some of the old heritage buildings that can’t currently be used, that are currently sitting derelict  and can bring new opportunities there.

“And I think when we can attract more people into the city centre and more businesses in the city centre that will help the High Street as well.”

New office block for Dundee Waterfront

And when asked about funding for another new office development at the Waterfront, Mr Young said: “It means that, you know, we’ve already seen the investment down on the Waterfront, with new office blocks being being put up and new businesses moving in.

Construction work at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I think the council said the office block that is being built at the moment, already has two tenants in, creating new opportunities for people in Dundee.

“And that’s what we want to see.

“We want to see people here in the city able to access employment locally.”

