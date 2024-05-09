Jack Walton ready for ‘summer conversation’ about Dundee United return

Jack Walton has refused to rule out a return to Dundee United ahead of “conversations” during the summer.

The on-loan Luton Town goalkeeper was an ever-present for the Tangerines during their march to the Championship title.

He kept a remarkable 19 clean sheets in 36 league appearances – a new club record for United – and conceded just 23 goals.

In sharp contrast to the goalkeeping travails endured by the Tangerines last term due to the errant form of Mark Birighitti and Carljohan Eriksson, Walton was a picture of calmness and consistency.

Walton has another year to run on his contract with Luton and, given the uncertainty regarding their own league status next season, there are many variables to the player’s situation.

Nevertheless, it is evident that the big stopper has relished his stint in Tayside.

“I have enjoyed my time here, I’ve loved it,” said Walton. “My team-mates; the gaffer and the fans – I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

“So, that (prospect of returning) is a conversation we’ll have to have over the summer.

“This is a big club and I feel I’ve played my part in bringing us back up. Winning the league has been one the highlights of my career.”

Jack Walton: ‘I was lost for words’

Walton completed a hat-trick of promotions by helping United back to the Premiership.

He was previously part of the Barnsley squad that reached the Championship in 2018/19 and back-up keeper for the Hatters as they secured an English Premier League place last May.

Despite the wild celebrations associated with those successes – the latter was achieved via a playoff win in front of 85,711 fans at Wembley Stadium – Walton says the scenes at Tannadice as United lifted the trophy last Friday left him speechless.

And he has urged United to continue that momentum in the top-flight after recovering from the heartbreak of relegation in 2022/23.

“It was an amazing season; it was long and hard, but it was all worth it when you lift the trophy in front of those fans,” continued Walton.

“It was unbelievable – I was lost for words seeing the sell-out crowd.

“The club needs to build on it, now.

“I wasn’t here last season, obviously, but sometimes you get a knock in life but it’s how you respond to it that matters. We have come straight back up and now the club has to do even more in the Premiership.

“This is a big club, the fan base is there and I know they’ll be behind the team again next year.”