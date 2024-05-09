Jack Walton ready for ‘summer conversation’ about Dundee United return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Walton ready for ‘summer conversation’ about Dundee United return

Walton has "enjoyed every minute" of his time at Tannadice.

Family man Jack Walton is at the heart of the Dundee United celebrations, as fans flood the field
Family man Jack Walton is at the heart of the Dundee United celebrations. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jack Walton has refused to rule out a return to Dundee United ahead of “conversations” during the summer.

The on-loan Luton Town goalkeeper was an ever-present for the Tangerines during their march to the Championship title.

He kept a remarkable 19 clean sheets in 36 league appearances – a new club record for United – and conceded just 23 goals.

In sharp contrast to the goalkeeping travails endured by the Tangerines last term due to the errant form of Mark Birighitti and Carljohan Eriksson, Walton was a picture of calmness and consistency.

Walton has another year to run on his contract with Luton and, given the uncertainty regarding their own league status next season, there are many variables to the player’s situation.

Nevertheless, it is evident that the big stopper has relished his stint in Tayside.

Dundee United's Jack Walton, in blue, celebrates with Tony Watt as fans come on to the Tannadice pitch
United’s clean sheet king Jack Walton, in blue, celebrates with Tony Watt as fans flood the Tannadice pitch. Image: SNS.

“I have enjoyed my time here, I’ve loved it,” said Walton. “My team-mates; the gaffer and the fans – I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

“So, that (prospect of returning) is a conversation we’ll have to have over the summer.

“This is a big club and I feel I’ve played my part in bringing us back up. Winning the league has been one the highlights of my career.”

Jack Walton: ‘I was lost for words’

Walton completed a hat-trick of promotions by helping United back to the Premiership.

He was previously part of the Barnsley squad that reached the Championship in 2018/19 and back-up keeper for the Hatters as they secured an English Premier League place last May.

Despite the wild celebrations associated with those successes – the latter was achieved via a playoff win in front of 85,711 fans at Wembley Stadium – Walton says the scenes at Tannadice as United lifted the trophy last Friday left him speechless.

And he has urged United to continue that momentum in the top-flight after recovering from the heartbreak of relegation in 2022/23.

Dundee United players celebrate with the league trophy in front of a packed Eddie Thompson Stand.
United players celebrate in front of a packed Eddie Thompson Stand. Image: SNS

It was an amazing season; it was long and hard, but it was all worth it when you lift the trophy in front of those fans,” continued Walton.

“It was unbelievable – I was lost for words seeing the sell-out crowd.

“The club needs to build on it, now.

“I wasn’t here last season, obviously, but sometimes you get a knock in life but it’s how you respond to it that matters. We have come straight back up and now the club has to do even more in the Premiership.

“This is a big club, the fan base is there and I know they’ll be behind the team again next year.”

