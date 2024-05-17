JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United could be shopping in same market for summer transfers – but who has upper hand?

There’s a fair chance that Dundee and Dundee United might be shopping in the same market as next season’s squad building gets underway.

If they are, which of the two clubs will be the more attractive for potential signings?

Which side of Tannadice Street offers the greater chance of glory for players who might interest Tony Docherty or Jim Goodwin?

For players who are currently in the Scottish game, I suspect United are the more attractive proposition, but for players from outside of Scotland, Dundee may hold the whip hand.

Those within Scotland will be well acquainted with United’s history and status, and the fact that they play to bigger crowds in a more atmospheric stadium is a big draw.

United are also regarded as good payers, although I suspect owner Mark Ogren will be reigning in previous profligacy given his already hefty investment.

This season’s top six finish at Dens Park though, and ambitious plans for a new stadium, could be a strong selling point when offering terms to those who have little historical interest in Scottish football and who will look only at recent achievements.

Money almost always wins out in football but if there’s little between what the clubs are offering when it comes to chasing the same targets, then United’s top training facilities at scenic and historic St Andrews may be a major draw, while the legendary status of Gordon Strachan’s involvement at Dundee could turn the heads of prospective signings.

And don’t discount the silver tongues of two of the most articulate salesmen in the game in the two bosses.

Docherty and Goodwin could host their own TV chat shows such is their loquaciousness, and selling their respective clubs to potential signings could rest on that hugely important quality.

St Johnstone’s rapid descent from the glory days of three cup wins to battling to stay in the Premiership has been a grim reminder of how a steady hand on the tiller is a constant requirement in football.

The wheels have come off the wagon spectacularly in the last three seasons, as the club, which I was accompanying on their European adventures not that long ago, lost its way.

Whether Craig Levein will be manger at McDairmid Park next season is a topic hotly debated by Saints fans but, in the immediate moment, only one thing matters: the manager keeping them in the top flight.

The jury is out among fans on whether he’s the man to steer them into a brave new future under incoming owner Adam Webb, with a big element who think a new course must be plotted regardless of whether the club stay up or go down.

The American lawyer will want a united fan base as he begins his stewardship at Perth and if Saints go down, it’s hard to see how that will be achieved by keeping the manager.

However, if they stay up – and if there’s a coherent plan to strengthen and build for the future, which the supporters will buy into – then Levein may well start the season as Saints boss.