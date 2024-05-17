JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United could be shopping in same market for summer transfers – but who has upper hand?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United could be shopping in same market for summer transfers – but who has upper hand?

Dundee United's promotion to the Premiership means they may be competing with their city rivals on the recruitment front.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right) are both in need of new players. Images: SNS
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right) are both in need of new players. Images: SNS
By Jim Spence

There’s a fair chance that Dundee and Dundee United might be shopping in the same market as next season’s squad building gets underway.

If they are, which of the two clubs will be the more attractive for potential signings?

Which side of Tannadice Street offers the greater chance of glory for players who might interest Tony Docherty or Jim Goodwin?

For players who are currently in the Scottish game, I suspect United are the more attractive proposition, but for players from outside of Scotland, Dundee may hold the whip hand.

Dundee United are heading back to the Premiership after winning last season’s Championship. Image: SNS

Those within Scotland will be well acquainted with United’s history and status, and the fact that they play to bigger crowds in a more atmospheric stadium is a big draw.

United are also regarded as good payers, although I suspect owner Mark Ogren will be reigning in previous profligacy given his already hefty investment.

This season’s top six finish at Dens Park though, and ambitious plans for a new stadium, could be a strong selling point when offering terms to those who have little historical interest in Scottish football and who will look only at recent achievements.

Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with players and fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with Dundee players and fans after sealing a top-six finish. Image: Shutterstock.

Money almost always wins out in football but if there’s little between what the clubs are offering when it comes to chasing the same targets, then United’s top training facilities at scenic and historic St Andrews may be a major draw, while the legendary status of Gordon Strachan’s involvement at Dundee could turn the heads of prospective signings.

And don’t discount the silver tongues of two of the most articulate salesmen in the game in the two bosses.

Docherty and Goodwin could host their own TV chat shows such is their loquaciousness, and selling their respective clubs to potential signings could rest on that hugely important quality.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s rapid descent from the glory days of three cup wins to battling to stay in the Premiership has been a grim reminder of how a steady hand on the tiller is a constant requirement in football.

The wheels have come off the wagon spectacularly in the last three seasons, as the club, which I was accompanying on their European adventures not that long ago, lost its way.

Whether Craig Levein will be manger at McDairmid Park next season is a topic hotly debated by Saints fans but, in the immediate moment, only one thing matters: the manager keeping them in the top flight.

The jury is out among fans on whether he’s the man to steer them into a brave new future under incoming owner Adam Webb, with a big element who think a new course must be plotted regardless of whether the club stay up or go down.

The American lawyer will want a united fan base as he begins his stewardship at Perth and if Saints go down, it’s hard to see how that will be achieved by keeping the manager.

However, if they stay up – and if there’s a coherent plan to strengthen and build for the future, which the supporters will buy into – then Levein may well start the season as Saints boss.

More from Dundee United

Ross Docherty lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee United hammered his former club
Dundee United ace named 'most impactful' Championship player – and it's not Louis Moult…
3
Dundee United's Louis Moult is the Scottish Championship player of the year. Image: 3x1 Group
Louis Moult named Championship player of the year as Dundee United complete awards double
5
Jim Goodwin is the Scottish Championship manager of the year. Image: 3x1 Group
Dundee United's Jim Goodwin named Scottish Championship manager of the year
Sam McClelland, left, enjoys the celebration
Sam McClelland has taste for silverware after Dundee United loan stint
Craig Sibbald puts pen to paper for Dundee United
Craig Sibbald future 'never in question' as Dundee United ace signs new contract
7
Jim Goodwin doesn't have much margin for error left.
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin needs big signings to build Premiership-worthy spine at Dundee United…
Craig Sibbald acknowledges the Dundee United fans.
Craig Sibbald set to pen new Dundee United deal as Jim Goodwin prepares for…
13
Jeando Fuch's two-and-a-half year stint with the Posh has come to an end
Dundee United miss out on Jeando Fuchs windfall after Posh exit
Dundee United prospects Owen Stirton, Scott Constable and Adam Carnwath (L to R)
6 Dundee United kids for the future as U/18s end campaign with stunning EIGHT…
26
Kai Fotheringham celebrates one of his 15 goals for Dundee United this term
Kai Fotheringham reveals why he was 'slaughtered' during Dundee United title party

Conversation