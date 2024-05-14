LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin needs big signings to build Premiership-worthy spine at Dundee United – and he knows it

Jim Goodwin has shown clear intentions for the Premiership next season.

He wasted no time at all in clearing a lot of players out at Dundee United.

Fifteen in total exited last week. Some of them I was a wee bit surprised about, but it is a clear sign from the manager he intends to make big improvements to the squad this summer.

Scott McMann leaving is one that fans have questioned. I think you could argue that one both ways but obviously Goodwin thinks he can bring in a better option.

I’m biased but I was a bit surprised to see Chris Mochrie let go. I think another year could have seen him realise his potential at United and there is real potential there.

Archie Meekison is another youngster that maybe hasn’t had the opportunities to kick on.

But all these exits are a clear signal from Goodwin that big changes are needed to compete in the Premiership.

I think he’ll need a good half-dozen quality additions to do that -and I’m talking down the spine of the team.

At centre-back they’ve been good but injuries have shown issues can arise. In midfield they need strengthening and they need more goals as well.

It’s no easy task for the United manager. It may be like Dundee, with loans needed in the first season back. Big signings are required, though.