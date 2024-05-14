LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin needs big signings to build Premiership-worthy spine at Dundee United – and he knows it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin needs big signings to build Premiership-worthy spine at Dundee United – and he knows it

Work is under way at Tannadice to shape a squad for next season.

Jim Goodwin doesn't have much margin for error left.
Jim Goodwin has a big summer ahead looking for potential Dundee United signings. Image: SNS.
By Lee Wilkie

Jim Goodwin has shown clear intentions for the Premiership next season.

He wasted no time at all in clearing a lot of players out at Dundee United.

Fifteen in total exited last week. Some of them I was a wee bit surprised about, but it is a clear sign from the manager he intends to make big improvements to the squad this summer.

Scott McMann leaving is one that fans have questioned. I think you could argue that one both ways but obviously Goodwin thinks he can bring in a better option.

Scott McMann clutches the Championship trophy
Scott McMann clutches the Championship trophy. Image: SNS

I’m biased but I was a bit surprised to see Chris Mochrie let go. I think another year could have seen him realise his potential at United and there is real potential there.

Archie Meekison is another youngster that maybe hasn’t had the opportunities to kick on.

But all these exits are a clear signal from Goodwin that big changes are needed to compete in the Premiership.

I think he’ll need a good half-dozen quality additions to do that -and I’m talking down the spine of the team.

At centre-back they’ve been good but injuries have shown issues can arise. In midfield they need strengthening and they need more goals as well.

It’s no easy task for the United manager. It may be like Dundee, with loans needed in the first season back. Big signings are required, though.

