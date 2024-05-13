Craig Sibbald set to pen new Dundee United deal as Jim Goodwin prepares for Premiership return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Craig Sibbald set to pen new Dundee United deal as Jim Goodwin prepares for Premiership return

Sibbald is expected to put pen to paper on a contract until 2026.

By Alan Temple
Craig Sibbald acknowledges the Dundee United fans.
Craig Sibbald acknowledges the Dundee United fans. Image: SNS

Craig Sibbald is set to pen a new contract with Dundee United in a major boost ahead of the Tangerines’ Premiership return.

The combative midfielder has agreed a two-year deal with the Tannadice outfit, with confirmation likely to come this week.

Sibbald, deservedly named United’s 2023/24 player of the year, triggered an appearance-related extension with the Terrors after being a mainstay of Jim Goodwin’s Championship-winning side.

Nevertheless, terms still had to be agreed, with Sibbald’s form attracting admiring glances.

But the former Livingston and Falkirk man had no desire to look elsewhere and, barring any unforeseen hitches, will end the lingering uncertainty over his future by committing to United until 2026.

Craig Sibbald equalises for Dundee United against Partick Thistle.
Sibbald celebrates his equaliser against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Sibbald joined the Tangerines in the summer of 2022 and, despite being a less heralded arrival than the likes of Steven Fletcher, Dylan Levitt and Aziz Behich, he was comfortably the most successful signing made under Jack Ross.

He was one of the only players to emerge from the ashes of United relegation with any credit and continued that form into the Championship, notching five goals.

Sibbald has made 80 appearances for United and is likely to be a key man – and provide welcome continuity – for a much-changed side in the top-flight.

More from Dundee United

Jeando Fuch's two-and-a-half year stint with the Posh has come to an end
Dundee United miss out on Jeando Fuchs windfall after Posh exit
Dundee United prospects Owen Stirton, Scott Constable and Adam Carnwath (L to R)
6 Dundee United kids for the future as U/18s end campaign with stunning EIGHT…
23
Kai Fotheringham celebrates one of his 15 goals for Dundee United this term
Kai Fotheringham reveals why he was 'slaughtered' during Dundee United title party
Family man Jack Walton is at the heart of the Dundee United celebrations, as fans flood the field
Jack Walton ready for ‘summer conversation’ about Dundee United return
Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - 15 out for Dundee United, how many in?…
Chris Mochrie jumps ove the advertising hoardings after he scores for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Mochrie attracting Dunfermline interest, as freed Dundee United kid is eyed for…
10
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and head of recruitment Michael Cairney (right).
Jim Goodwin makes 'most important job' declaration as Dundee United boss lifts lid on…
24
David Wotherspoon, Chris Mochrie and Scott McMann are among the players to leave Dundee United. Images: SNS.
Dundee United confirm 15 departures as Terrors' top-flight charge starts to take shape
28
Louis Moult, pictured with wife Carlie and daughters Isla and Lily
Louis Moult: Dundee United ace reveals why he couldn't quit football
6
Jon Daly during his time in charge of St Patrick's Athletic
Former Dundee United hero Jon Daly sacked just months after FAI Cup glory

Conversation