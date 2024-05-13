Craig Sibbald set to pen new Dundee United deal as Jim Goodwin prepares for Premiership return

Craig Sibbald is set to pen a new contract with Dundee United in a major boost ahead of the Tangerines’ Premiership return.

The combative midfielder has agreed a two-year deal with the Tannadice outfit, with confirmation likely to come this week.

Sibbald, deservedly named United’s 2023/24 player of the year, triggered an appearance-related extension with the Terrors after being a mainstay of Jim Goodwin’s Championship-winning side.

Nevertheless, terms still had to be agreed, with Sibbald’s form attracting admiring glances.

But the former Livingston and Falkirk man had no desire to look elsewhere and, barring any unforeseen hitches, will end the lingering uncertainty over his future by committing to United until 2026.

Sibbald joined the Tangerines in the summer of 2022 and, despite being a less heralded arrival than the likes of Steven Fletcher, Dylan Levitt and Aziz Behich, he was comfortably the most successful signing made under Jack Ross.

He was one of the only players to emerge from the ashes of United relegation with any credit and continued that form into the Championship, notching five goals.

Sibbald has made 80 appearances for United and is likely to be a key man – and provide welcome continuity – for a much-changed side in the top-flight.