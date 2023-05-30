Dundee United Recruitment, repercussions and relegation: The inside story of Dundee United’s disastrous campaign United will seek to bounce back from the Championship next term. Alan Temple reports. Alan Temple May 30, 2023, 10.05am Share Recruitment, repercussions and relegation: The inside story of Dundee United’s disastrous campaign Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4430329/the-inside-story-of-dundee-uniteds-disastrous-campaign/ Copy Link 6 comment Relegated United players. Image: SNS [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation