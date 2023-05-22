Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Mark Ogren jets in for Dundee United relegation deciders and Jim Goodwin talks

The Tangerines owner will attend the final two matches of the campaign

By Alan Temple
United owner Ogren. Image: SNS
United owner Ogren. Image: SNS

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren will arrive in Scotland on Tuesday evening ahead the Tangerines’ season-defining relegation showdowns against Kilmarnock and Motherwell.

The Minnesota-based businessman last visited these shores in February when he attended the club’s AGM, an evening celebrating the Premier Division champions of 1983 and successive defeats against St Johnstone and Ross County.

At the second of those games — a 4-0 defeat in Dingwall — the vocal ire of supporters briefly turned on Ogren.

I’m sure he’s looking forward to that opportunity to pick my brains and see what has gone wrong — and what we can do about it in the future.

Jim Goodwin on Mark Ogren

Head coach Liam Fox and sporting director Tony Asghar both left Tannadice in subsequent days.

Ogren signed off the appointment of Jim Goodwin from afar but will have the opportunity to meet the United boss in person for the first time this week.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

And the Irishman is ready to outline his view on what has gone wrong at Tannadice.

Goodwin said: “The chairman (Ogren) arrives on Tuesday, albeit not until later on. Then on Wednesday, we’ve got the game. I’ll have enough to focus on, preparing for that and making sure we are ready.

“But on Thursday, we’ll definitely get the chance to catch up. It’ll be great to meet him in person.

“We’ve had plenty of conversations over the phone and on Zoom but it’s always better to sit down face to face.

“I’m sure he’s looking forward to that opportunity to pick my brains and see what has gone wrong — and what we can do about it in the future.”

United approach the final two games of the season rock bottom of the Premiership, two points adrift of Ross County and three behind Kilmarnock.

Should they lose to Killie and the Highlanders beat St Johnstone in Dingwall, the Terrors will be relegated in midweek. 

