Mark Ogren jets in for Dundee United relegation deciders and Jim Goodwin talks

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren will arrive in Scotland on Tuesday evening ahead the Tangerines’ season-defining relegation showdowns against Kilmarnock and Motherwell.

The Minnesota-based businessman last visited these shores in February when he attended the club’s AGM, an evening celebrating the Premier Division champions of 1983 and successive defeats against St Johnstone and Ross County.

At the second of those games — a 4-0 defeat in Dingwall — the vocal ire of supporters briefly turned on Ogren.

I’m sure he’s looking forward to that opportunity to pick my brains and see what has gone wrong — and what we can do about it in the future. Jim Goodwin on Mark Ogren

Head coach Liam Fox and sporting director Tony Asghar both left Tannadice in subsequent days.

Ogren signed off the appointment of Jim Goodwin from afar but will have the opportunity to meet the United boss in person for the first time this week.

And the Irishman is ready to outline his view on what has gone wrong at Tannadice.

Goodwin said: “The chairman (Ogren) arrives on Tuesday, albeit not until later on. Then on Wednesday, we’ve got the game. I’ll have enough to focus on, preparing for that and making sure we are ready.

“But on Thursday, we’ll definitely get the chance to catch up. It’ll be great to meet him in person.

“We’ve had plenty of conversations over the phone and on Zoom but it’s always better to sit down face to face.

“I’m sure he’s looking forward to that opportunity to pick my brains and see what has gone wrong — and what we can do about it in the future.”

United approach the final two games of the season rock bottom of the Premiership, two points adrift of Ross County and three behind Kilmarnock.

Should they lose to Killie and the Highlanders beat St Johnstone in Dingwall, the Terrors will be relegated in midweek.