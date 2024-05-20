Dundee footballer’s ‘life saved’ after collapse at community centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee footballer’s ‘life saved’ after collapse at community centre

Two men went to the stricken player's aid with a defibrillator.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Man's life saved at Menzieshill CommunityHub
Menzieshill Community Hub. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Two men have been praised after their actions are thought to have helped save the life of a footballer who collapsed at a Dundee community centre.

The man took unwell while playing five-a-sides at Menzieshill Community Hub on Thursday evening.

Aidan Steele and Chris Kelly went to the man’s aid and used a defibrillator after he went into cardiac arrest.

The man, thought to be aged around 25, was taken to hospital where he is understood to have been recovering.

Aidan, 23, said the drama unfolded during a weekly game he organises at the centre.

‘I knew I had to act fast’

He told The Courier: “We were about 15 minutes into the game when the lad just collapsed.

“For the first couple of seconds, we all wondered if he was just joking around but very quickly I saw he was having a fit and I knew I had to act fast.

“I just ran to reception to get help while making sure others were calling for an ambulance.”

After being alerted, Chris – who works at the centre – grabbed a defibrillator and ran into the hall to help the stricken player.

Quick thinking saves man's life at Menzieshill
Aidan Steele, who helped save the man’s life. Image: Aidan Steele

Aidan said: “We were all in shock but Chris got to work right away.

“He knew what to do and began carrying out CPR and using the defibrillator.

“To begin with I wondered if it was too late – the lad had turned blue and wasn’t breathing but Chris kept on going.

“He got the lad round a couple of times and kept at it until the first responder and then the paramedics arrived.

“It was terrifying to watch. The lad is a good friend of everyone and we honestly thought he had gone.”

‘It’s a miracle he’s still alive’

Aidan – who has since visited the man in hospital – added: “Chris did an amazing job. I’m just glad we were all able to work together, along with the others at the game, and are grateful we probably saved his life.

“I think it’s a miracle he’s still alive.

“It certainly brings home the need for defibrillators in centres like this one – if there hadn’t been one the outcome might not have been as good.”

Leisure and Culture Dundee worker Chris, 47, said: “Aidan realised pretty quickly something serious was happening and ran and got me to go help.

“I grabbed the defibrillator and when I saw the lad, I knew I would have to use it – in all honestly I actually thought he had passed away.

“I was really shaken. Nine times out of 10 when I get called it turns out to be a hurt ankle or something – this is the first time I have actually had to use the defibrillator but I am trained in how to use it and know what to do.”

Praise for Menzieshill Community Hub worker who saved man with defibrillator

Chris said he worked on the man for five to six minutes – but it felt like an hour.

He added: “It was exhausting but I’m so glad it worked.

“It’s thanks to Aidan I was able to act so quickly.”

A Leisure and Culture Dundee spokesman said: “We commend Chris for his life-saving actions and use of the training he has received in a critical moment.

“We also wish the player well in his recovery.

“This incident underscores the value of our investment in defibrillators across our sports venues.

“Since we installed them, they have already saved a number of lives.

Defibrillator saves man's life at Menzieshill.
A defibrillator like this one was used. Image: Shutterstock.

“Our defibrillators are part of The Circuit National Defibrillator Network, ensuring public access in an emergency situation at or near our facilities.

“However, we would like to highlight that many of our defibrillators are becoming obsolete and we are seeking funding to replace this life-saving equipment.

“If anyone can help, we would encourage them to email  customer.enquiries@leisureandculturedundee.com in the first instance.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed it sent two ambulances to the scene and took one patient to hospital.

