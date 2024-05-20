Uber drives forward Dundee plans as firm applies for licence to run in city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Uber drives forward Dundee plans as firm applies for licence to run in city

Some existing taxi drivers are planning to object to the application.

By James Simpson
Uber has applied for a licence to run office at Flour Mill Dundee. Image: Shutterstock/James Simpson/DC Thomson
Uber is driving forward its plans to operate in Dundee after lodging a bid for a licence to run in the city.

The global taxi firm has asked Dundee City Council for a licence for an office at Flour Mill Dundee on Commercial Street.

The application has been lodged by Uber Scot Limited, which has two directors – Andrew Brem, the UK general manager of Uber, and Neil McGonigle, Uber’s head of driver.

No further details have been revealed but the licence application will have to be approved by the local authority before the company starts operating vehicles in Dundee.

Anyone wanting to object or make representations to the council about the application must do so by May 23.

Some taxi drivers plan objections to Uber Dundee licence plans

Some existing taxi drivers are planning to object.

Chris Elder, who represents drivers through Unite the Union, said: “There are a number of concerns and we will be raising an objection on behalf of our members.

“We don’t think jobs will be dispatched from the Dundee office.

“From a customer’s perspective, there will be surcharges for using Uber at premium times.

“There are also concerns that drivers could cross city boundaries and collect fares in Dundee by downloading the app.

“What’s going to stop them from doing that?”

Taxi union rep Chris Elder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He is also concerned about the “cut” of fares the company will take from drivers.

If the licence is approved, Uber drivers would still need to go through the relevant police checks and background reports before running vehicles in the city.

The Courier has contacted Uber for comment.

Uber’s plans for Dundee first emerged in January.

The Courier has examined whether the city is ready to welcome the company.

It would be Uber’s first venture north of the central belt – with plans also afoot in Aberdeen.

