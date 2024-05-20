Uber drives forward Dundee plans as firm applies for licence to run in city

Uber is driving forward its plans to operate in Dundee after lodging a bid for a licence to run in the city.

The global taxi firm has asked Dundee City Council for a licence for an office at Flour Mill Dundee on Commercial Street.

The application has been lodged by Uber Scot Limited, which has two directors – Andrew Brem, the UK general manager of Uber, and Neil McGonigle, Uber’s head of driver.

No further details have been revealed but the licence application will have to be approved by the local authority before the company starts operating vehicles in Dundee.

Anyone wanting to object or make representations to the council about the application must do so by May 23.

Some taxi drivers plan objections to Uber Dundee licence plans

Some existing taxi drivers are planning to object.

Chris Elder, who represents drivers through Unite the Union, said: “There are a number of concerns and we will be raising an objection on behalf of our members.

“We don’t think jobs will be dispatched from the Dundee office.

“From a customer’s perspective, there will be surcharges for using Uber at premium times.

“There are also concerns that drivers could cross city boundaries and collect fares in Dundee by downloading the app.

“What’s going to stop them from doing that?”

He is also concerned about the “cut” of fares the company will take from drivers.

If the licence is approved, Uber drivers would still need to go through the relevant police checks and background reports before running vehicles in the city.

The Courier has contacted Uber for comment.

Uber’s plans for Dundee first emerged in January.

The Courier has examined whether the city is ready to welcome the company.

It would be Uber’s first venture north of the central belt – with plans also afoot in Aberdeen.