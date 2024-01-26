Uber set to apply for Dundee taxi licence

Global taxi giant Uber is set to apply for a licence to operate in Dundee.

The firm already operates in 59 towns and cities across the UK – but has yet to make its way into Tayside.

Now Uber has confirmed to The Courier its intention to apply for a licence to run vehicles in Dundee.

Talks are ongoing over Uber moving into Dundee, but the firm is not saying any more at this stage.

It comes after similar plans for Aberdeen emerged this week.

Uber previously ruled out moving into Dundee

In 2018, The Courier reported that Uber had ruled out any move into Dundee with its taxi service.

At the time, Graeme Stephen, chairman of Dundee Taxi Association, said: “The ranks are normally full with taxis and you can get one very quickly if you call.

“There’s simply no demand for them (Uber) in Dundee.”

However, it was reported in 2021 that the number of taxis operating in Dundee had plummeted.

Uber Dundee: Taxi chief responds to plans

Reacting to the latest development, Chris Elder – who represents some Dundee taxi drivers through Unite the Union – said: “I was actually speaking with some drivers in Aberdeen about it.

“The biggest issue I could see for Uber coming into Dundee is the fact that any new private [taxi] vehicle coming on the road now has to be electric.

“Uber drivers would still have to go through all the stringent checks that taxi drivers go through as well to ensure they are fit and proper.

“Given the laws regarding taxis are set by the local authority, I think the stipulation regarding electric taxis might be the biggest stumbling block for them.”

Uber has revolutionised the way many people hail rides since launching in San Francisco in 2009.

Customers can use an app to book taxis and find out the vehicle’s location, make and model, as well as the driver’s name and rating.

Fares are automatically taken from users’ bank accounts.

In 2014 the firm expanded to launch food delivery service Uber Eats, which is already operating in Dundee.