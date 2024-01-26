Uber set to apply for Dundee taxi licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Uber set to apply for Dundee taxi licence

The firm is in talks about moving into Tayside for the first time.

By James Simpson and Alastair Gossip
Uber plans to apply for a licence to operate in Dundee.
Uber plans to apply for a licence to operate in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

Global taxi giant Uber is set to apply for a licence to operate in Dundee.

The firm already operates in 59 towns and cities across the UK – but has yet to make its way into Tayside.

Now Uber has confirmed to The Courier its intention to apply for a licence to run vehicles in Dundee.

Talks are ongoing over Uber moving into Dundee, but the firm is not saying any more at this stage.

It comes after similar plans for Aberdeen emerged this week.

Uber previously ruled out moving into Dundee

In 2018, The Courier reported that Uber had ruled out any move into Dundee with its taxi service.

At the time, Graeme Stephen, chairman of Dundee Taxi Association, said: “The ranks are normally full with taxis and you can get one very quickly if you call.

“There’s simply no demand for them (Uber) in Dundee.”

However, it was reported in 2021 that the number of taxis operating in Dundee had plummeted.

Uber Dundee: Taxi chief responds to plans

Reacting to the latest development, Chris Elder – who represents some Dundee taxi drivers through Unite the Union – said: “I was actually speaking with some drivers in Aberdeen about it.

“The biggest issue I could see for Uber coming into Dundee is the fact that any new private [taxi] vehicle coming on the road now has to be electric.

“Uber drivers would still have to go through all the stringent checks that taxi drivers go through as well to ensure they are fit and proper.

“Given the laws regarding taxis are set by the local authority, I think the stipulation regarding electric taxis might be the biggest stumbling block for them.”

Uber users order taxis and pay for journeys using an app. Image: Shutterstock

Uber has revolutionised the way many people hail rides since launching in San Francisco in 2009.

Customers can use an app to book taxis and find out the vehicle’s location, make and model, as well as the driver’s name and rating.

Fares are automatically taken from users’ bank accounts.

In 2014 the firm expanded to launch food delivery service Uber Eats, which is already operating in Dundee.

