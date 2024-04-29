Busy Broughty Ferry road set for pedestrian crossing as work to begin in summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Busy Broughty Ferry road set for pedestrian crossing as work to begin in summer

By Laura Devlin
Work on a new pedestrian crossing on a busy Broughty Ferry road is set to begin this summer.

Last year councillors approved plans for a programme of road safety improvements across Dundee.

This included looking at the possibility of a pedestrian crossing being erected at the Forthill Road junction on Balgillo Road in the Ferry.

The crossing has now been approved by council officers, with work scheduled to begin on the project on July 1.

Earlier this year, a petition was launched by Forthill Primary School pupil Eloise Ferrie calling for a pedestrian crossing to be installed on Balgillo Road.

The petition, which attracted over 250 signatures, said a crossing would  “greatly enhance” school pupil safety by providing them with an “effective means to cross the bustling road”.

Council plans for the new pedestrian crossing. Image: Dundee City Council.

Speaking on the plans, Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said: “We have been after a pedestrian crossing of some type in that neck of the woods for years.

“Just down the road is the largest primary school in Dundee – Forthill – so it’s good news.

“I know there have been comments asking why it’s going in this exact location but what I can say, having spoken to council officers, is they need to take into account the level of foot traffic and where the bus stops are etc.

“They look at all of that and come up with the exact location and type of crossing that will be installed.

Councillor Craig Duncan, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Anything that enhances pedestrian and school pupil safety is surely to be welcomed.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee held on August 21 2023 approved the investigation of design possibilities for pedestrian facility improvements at the Balgillo Road junction with Forthill Road as part of a wider programme of road safety improvements.

“Works will begin in July with a five-week programme scheduled.”

