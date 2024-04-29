Busy Broughty Ferry road set for pedestrian crossing as work to begin in summer

Work on a new pedestrian crossing on a busy Broughty Ferry road is set to begin this summer.

Last year councillors approved plans for a programme of road safety improvements across Dundee.

This included looking at the possibility of a pedestrian crossing being erected at the Forthill Road junction on Balgillo Road in the Ferry.

The crossing has now been approved by council officers, with work scheduled to begin on the project on July 1.

Earlier this year, a petition was launched by Forthill Primary School pupil Eloise Ferrie calling for a pedestrian crossing to be installed on Balgillo Road.

The petition, which attracted over 250 signatures, said a crossing would “greatly enhance” school pupil safety by providing them with an “effective means to cross the bustling road”.

Speaking on the plans, Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said: “We have been after a pedestrian crossing of some type in that neck of the woods for years.

“Just down the road is the largest primary school in Dundee – Forthill – so it’s good news.

“I know there have been comments asking why it’s going in this exact location but what I can say, having spoken to council officers, is they need to take into account the level of foot traffic and where the bus stops are etc.

“They look at all of that and come up with the exact location and type of crossing that will be installed.

“Anything that enhances pedestrian and school pupil safety is surely to be welcomed.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee held on August 21 2023 approved the investigation of design possibilities for pedestrian facility improvements at the Balgillo Road junction with Forthill Road as part of a wider programme of road safety improvements.

“Works will begin in July with a five-week programme scheduled.”