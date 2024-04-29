Man, 28, due in court after Kirkcaldy police pursuit

A man was due in court after a police pursuit that began in Kirkcaldy.

Officers tried to stop a red van on Broom Road just after 6pm on Sunday.

A chase ensued, which ended in Mannering Street, Lochore.

Witnesses reported seeing two police cars and an unmarked dark-coloured vehicle pursuing the red van along Durward Street.

The vehicles then stopped after turning into Mannering Street, opposite the entrance to Lochore Meadows Country Park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.05pm on Sunday, 28 April, officers attempted to stop a van on Broom Road, Kirkcaldy.

“A short pursuit took place which came to an end in Lochore.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on 29 April 2024.”