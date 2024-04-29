Fife Man, 28, due in court after Kirkcaldy police pursuit The chase began after officers tried to stop a red van. By Stephen Eighteen April 29 2024, 12:24pm April 29 2024, 12:24pm Share Man, 28, due in court after Kirkcaldy police pursuit Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4963772/kirkcaldy-lochore-police-chase-man-court/ Copy Link The police chase concluded in Mannering Street, at the entrance to Lochore Meadows. Country Park. Image: Google Street View A man was due in court after a police pursuit that began in Kirkcaldy. Officers tried to stop a red van on Broom Road just after 6pm on Sunday. A chase ensued, which ended in Mannering Street, Lochore. Witnesses reported seeing two police cars and an unmarked dark-coloured vehicle pursuing the red van along Durward Street. The vehicles then stopped after turning into Mannering Street, opposite the entrance to Lochore Meadows Country Park. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.05pm on Sunday, 28 April, officers attempted to stop a van on Broom Road, Kirkcaldy. “A short pursuit took place which came to an end in Lochore. “A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. “He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on 29 April 2024.”