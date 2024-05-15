Probe after three starving cats found abandoned in Kirkcaldy garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Probe after three starving cats found abandoned in Kirkcaldy garden

Animal welfare officers believe the felines may not have eaten for two weeks.

By Neil Henderson
Mimi - one of the three cats found abandoned in Kirkcaldy garden.
Mimi was found abandoned in a Kirkcaldy garden. Image: Scottish SPCA

An animal welfare charity is appealing for help to trace the owners of three cats found abandoned and starving in a Kirkcaldy garden.

Scottish SPCA officers were called to an empty property on Dallas Drive after concerns were raised.

A landlord found the starving felines in the back garden on Friday and immediately raised the alarm.

Tim - another of the cats now in the care of Scottish SPCA.
Tim is one of the cats now in the care of the Scottish SPCA. Image: Scottish SPCA

The property was empty for around two weeks and it is thought the cats had not been fed during that time.

The three cats, who officers have named Mimi, Tim and Johno, are now being cared for by the charity.

Abandoned Kirkcaldy cats may not have eaten for two weeks

Scottish SPCA inspector Kirsty Ferrier said: “On Friday morning we received a call from a landlord who was concerned about three cats who were found in the back garden of their empty property in Kirkcaldy.

“The property has been empty since the beginning of the month and neighbours haven’t been feeding the cats.

“The felines were all thin with evidence of a flea infestation, and they were extremely hungry.

Johno- one of the three cats found abandoned in Kirkcaldy.
Johno, one of the three cats found abandoned in Kirkcaldy. Image: Scottish SPCA

“None of the cats were microchipped.

“They are now receiving the care and attention from our staff at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.”

Scottish SPCA officers name the cats Mimi, Tim and Johno

The Scottish SPCA has issued an appeal for anyone who may know the owner’s whereabouts or has information to come forward.

“We urge anyone unable to care for their pets to contact our confidential animal helpline for support and advice,” said Kirsty.

“If anyone recognises these cats or has any information they should call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

The discovery of the stricken cats comes just a month after two ferrets were found abandoned in a layby in Kirkcaldy.

Conversation