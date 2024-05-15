Probe after three starving cats found abandoned in Kirkcaldy garden

An animal welfare charity is appealing for help to trace the owners of three cats found abandoned and starving in a Kirkcaldy garden.

Scottish SPCA officers were called to an empty property on Dallas Drive after concerns were raised.

A landlord found the starving felines in the back garden on Friday and immediately raised the alarm.

The property was empty for around two weeks and it is thought the cats had not been fed during that time.

The three cats, who officers have named Mimi, Tim and Johno, are now being cared for by the charity.

Scottish SPCA inspector Kirsty Ferrier said: “On Friday morning we received a call from a landlord who was concerned about three cats who were found in the back garden of their empty property in Kirkcaldy.

“The property has been empty since the beginning of the month and neighbours haven’t been feeding the cats.

“The felines were all thin with evidence of a flea infestation, and they were extremely hungry.

“None of the cats were microchipped.

“They are now receiving the care and attention from our staff at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.”

Scottish SPCA officers name the cats Mimi, Tim and Johno

The Scottish SPCA has issued an appeal for anyone who may know the owner’s whereabouts or has information to come forward.

“We urge anyone unable to care for their pets to contact our confidential animal helpline for support and advice,” said Kirsty.

“If anyone recognises these cats or has any information they should call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

The discovery of the stricken cats comes just a month after two ferrets were found abandoned in a layby in Kirkcaldy.