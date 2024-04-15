Pair of ferrets found dumped in layby near Kirkcaldy

Two ferrets have been taken into care after they were found dumped in a layby near Kirkcaldy.

The pets were discovered by a member of public shortly before 2pm on Sunday.

Scottish SPCA officers located the animals at the layby.

The pets had been abandoned at a remote spot on the B9157 Invertiel Road, near Kirkcaldy.

Both animals were safely retrieved and taken to one of the charity’s animal rescue centres to be cared for.

SSPCA rescues abandoned ferrets near Kirkcaldy

Those responsible for dumping the ferrets have been widely condemned.

Posting on social media one person described the incident as “disgusting”.

They added: “There is absolutely no need to dump your pets on the roadside in this country.”

Another said: “What type of subhuman can do this?

“It’s lucky that they are rescued as with the speed of the traffic they wouldn’t stand a chance.”

A spokesperson for SSPCA said: “We were called about the ferrets at 1.50pm on Sunday on a layby along the B9157 Invertiel Road.

“The ferrets were taken to one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.”

It’s understood neither animal had been injured.

The charity urged those struggling to look after their pets to get in touch before abandoning an animal.

A spokesperson added: “We would urge anyone unable to care for their pets to contact our confidential animal helpline for support and advice.

“If anyone has any information surrounding the circumstances of these ferrets, they should call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”