Pair of ferrets found dumped in layby near Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pair of ferrets found dumped in layby near Kirkcaldy

The abandoned pets were rescued by SSPCA officers.

By Neil Henderson
Ferrets found abandoned in layby on the B9157 near Kirkcaldy.
The ferrets were found abandoned in a layby on the B9157 near Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

Two ferrets have been taken into care after they were found dumped in a layby near Kirkcaldy.

The pets were discovered by a member of public shortly before 2pm on Sunday.

Scottish SPCA officers located the animals at the layby.

The pets had been abandoned at a remote spot on the B9157 Invertiel Road, near Kirkcaldy.

Both animals were safely retrieved and taken to one of the charity’s animal rescue centres to be cared for.

SSPCA rescues abandoned ferrets near Kirkcaldy

Those responsible for dumping the ferrets have been widely condemned.

Posting on social media one person described the incident as “disgusting”.

They added: “There is absolutely no need to dump your pets on the roadside in this country.”

Another said: “What type of subhuman can do this?

“It’s lucky that they are rescued as with the speed of the traffic they wouldn’t stand a chance.”

A spokesperson for SSPCA said: “We were called about the ferrets at 1.50pm on Sunday on a layby along the B9157 Invertiel Road.

“The ferrets were taken to one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.”

It’s understood neither animal had been injured.

Stock image of ferret.
SSPCA has urged people to get in touch before abandoning pets such as ferrets. Image: Shutterstock

The charity urged those struggling to look after their pets to get in touch before abandoning an animal.

A spokesperson added: “We would urge anyone unable to care for their pets to contact our confidential animal helpline for support and advice.

“If anyone has any information surrounding the circumstances of these ferrets, they should call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

More from Fife

Ross McGhie in action for Kingdom Kangaroos. Image: Kingdom Kangaroos ARFC/Facebook
'He died doing what he loved': Mum's tribute to Fife man, 25, who took…
Gemma Waugh inside the Orangery Cafe.
First look inside 'stunning' new cafe at Fife castle
Methil mum, Izzy Bruce says her falt is unfit to live in because of the severe damp and mould.
Fife mum says mould-covered flat 'unfit for a dog'
5
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife stalker claimed he 'wanted to see dogs one last time'
Revellers at the Links Market in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy Links Market: All you need to know including opening times, rides and parking
The cannabis farm was at a disused showroom at 16 Whytescauseway, just yards from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Google.
Gang had £760k cannabis farm yards from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
William Budge, 61, may have travelled to Fife. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Edinburgh man, 61, may have travelled to Fife
Tara Patel
Drink-driving student SEVEN times limit at Fife accident site
Crowds line the harbour to welcome RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen to Anstruther. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson
Hundreds welcome new £2.5m lifeboat home to Anstruther
Kelty crash
Two women taken to hospital after two-car crash near Kelty

Conversation